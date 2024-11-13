Stocks To Watch: Swiggy, Vodafone Idea, NBCC, BSE, Nykaa, Varun Beverages, Tata Chemicals

Swiggy Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., NBCC Ltd., BSE Ltd., Nykaa, Varun Beverages Ltd., and Tata Chemicals Ltd. are among the major stocks that will be in focus on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea, NBCC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers Ltd and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd are among the companies due to report their second quarter earnings today.

India's second-largest bourse, BSE, will be in focus after it reported strong profit growth, as did Nykaa-parent FSN E-Ventures and Ashoka Buildcon.

A major shareholder of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is offering to sell shares via block deals.