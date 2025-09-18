Stocks To Watch: 'Stars' To 'Hitters' —Macquarie Bets On Airtel, M&M, JSW Steel, Among 15 Others

The brokerage has added Makemytrip Ltd. to its core list in the best buy category on the heels of rising discretionary spend, greater travel connectivity, and formalisation.

It further added that Mahindra & Mahindra has been the best performing stock in our Core Super 6s list, led by new-model-launch driven market-share gains, a healthy tractor cycle alongside market-share gains for M&M, and resilient margins.

"We continue to see Bharti Airtel Ltd. as a defensive high-quality large-cap holding. While positioning in the stock is already strong, and we see limited scope for positive earnings surprise", the brokerage said.

Another company in the super six category is HDFC Bank Ltd. for which the bank forecasts a healthy 15%-13% three-year EPS-BVPS CAGR (FY25-27E) alongside mid-teens and improving ROE.

"We see Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. as an enabler of the data modernisation required for Al. We expect TCS to restore its EBIT margin to 26-28%. We expect an improvement in the demand environment and for revenue growth to accelerate in FY27E to 10% in US dollar terms," it added