Stocks To Watch: SpiceJet, GMR Airports, Zaggle And More

The NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended Friday's session in loss as Reliance Industries Ltd. and ITC Ltd. dragged. However, the benchmark stock indices recorded the most weekly gains since June end.

The Nifty ended 32.40 points or 0.13% lower at 25,356.50 and the Sensex settled 71.77 points or 0.09% lower at 82,890.94. Intraday, the Nifty declined as much as 0.38% to 25,292.45, and the Sensex fell 0.37% to 82,653.22.

The short-term market texture is positive but due to temporary overbought conditions, there can be a range-bound price action in the near future, according to analysts.

"For short term now, 25,225–25,000/82,500–82,000 would be the key support zones while 25,500–25,700/83,500–84,000 would be the crucial resistance areas for the bulls," Amol Athawale, vice president of technical research at Kotak Securities, said. "However, below 25,000/82,000, the uptrend would be vulnerable."

For Bank Nifty, Athawale highlighted that as long as it is trading above its 50-day simple moving average or 51,350, the bullish formation is likely to continue. "On the higher side, it could move up to 52,250–52,700."

"On the other hand, below a 50-day SMA or 51,350 traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions," he said.