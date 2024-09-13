Stocks To Watch: SBI, Tata Power, IRCTC And More

State Bank of India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp., Tata Power Co. and Patanjali Foods Ltd. are among the stocks in focus as markets open on Friday.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is considering raising up to Rs 9,000 crore through non-convertible debentures. S&P Global has affirmed its credit rating at 'BBB-', maintaining a positive outlook for SBI.

Life Insurance Corp. has increased its stake in IRCTC to 9.3% from 7.3% over a two-year period.

Patanjali Ayurved and Patanjali Parivahan are set to sell up to 1.1 crore shares in Patanjali Foods Ltd. at Rs 1,815 apiece, which represents a 6% discount to the current market price.

Tata Power will be in focus as Tata Power Renewable Energy and Tata Motors have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish 200 fast-charging stations for electric commercial vehicles.