Stocks To Watch: RVNL, Biocon, L&T, Jupiter Wagons, Tata Power And More
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Tata Power Ltd., Adani Green Ltd., Zydus Wellness Ltd., Jupiter Wagons Ltd., and Aditya Birla Fashion Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Wednesday.
Markets are set to react to the financial results of firms, including Larsen & Toubro Ltd., IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., TCI Express Ltd., Automotive Axles Ltd., New India Assurance Co. Ltd., and Electrosteel Castings Ltd., for the quarter ended September.
BF Utilities Ltd., Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd., and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. are the firms that will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch Before Going Into Trade
RVNL: The company has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 284 crore for construction work from East Coast Railway.
Adani Green: The company’s unit has entered into power purchase agreements with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for supply of 5 GW solar power.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: S Balakrishna Kamath to take charge as CFO of the bank effective Dec. 5.
Sonata Software: The company has signed a contract with a Fortune 50 American multinational technology conglomerate for global retail operations.
Biocon: The pharma company's drug substance facility in Bengaluru has been classified as voluntary action indicated by the US FDA.
Zydus Wellness: The company to acquire a 100% stake in Naturell (India) for Rs 390 crore in a strategic leap into the healthy consumer snacking space.
Aditya Birla Fashion: The company has received no objection from bourses on the scheme of arrangement.
Tata Power: The company filed an insurance claim worth Rs 221 crore for damages incurred due to a dire incident in September and received a 50 crore advance; the final settlement is to be determined on completion of the assessment.
Jupiter Wagons: The company’s arm, Jupiter Electric Mobility, acquired Log9’s Railway and electric truck battery divisions.
Allcargo Terminals: The company has executed a pact with Aseem Infrastructure Finance and Axis Trustee Services for a term loan worth Rs 140 crore.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Biocon Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.69% at Rs 3590 crore versus Rs 3462 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,623 crore)
Ebitda down 7.54% at Rs 686 crore versus Rs 742 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 741 crore)
Ebitda margin down 232 bps at 19.1% versus 21.43% (Bloomberg estimate 20.5%)
Net profit down 84.3% at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 172 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 24 crore)
L&T Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.63% at Rs 61554 crore versus Rs 51024 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 57,622 crore)
Ebitda up 12.94% at Rs 6362 crore versus Rs 5633 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 6142 crore)
Ebitda margin down 70 bps at 10.33% versus 11.03% (Bloomberg estimate 10.7%)
Net profit up 6.69% at Rs 4113 crore versus Rs 3855 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,205 crore)
Tata Power Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.26% at Rs 15698 crore versus Rs 15738 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 16,957 crore)
Ebitda up 21.19% at Rs 3746 crore versus Rs 3091 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,117 crore)
Ebitda margin up 422 bps at 23.86% versus 19.64% (Bloomberg estimate 18.4%)
Net profit up 7.47% at Rs 1093 crore versus Rs 1017 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1052 crore)
IRB Infrastructure Developers Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.12% at Rs 1586 crore versus Rs 1745 crore
Ebitda margin down 3.4% at Rs 767 crore versus Rs 794 crore
Ebitda margin up 285 bps at 48.36% versus 45.5%
Net profit up 5.26% at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 95 crore
TCI Express Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.5% at Rs 312 crore versus Rs 320 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 328 crore)
Ebitda margin down 25.84% at Rs 37.3 crore versus Rs 50.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 43 crore)
Ebitda margin down 376 bps at 11.95% versus 15.71% (Bloomberg estimate 13.1%)
Net profit down 30.55% at Rs 25 crore versus Rs 36 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 31 crore)
DCM Shriram Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.09% at Rs 2940 crore versus Rs 2695 crore
Ebitda up 62.37% at Rs 164 crore versus Rs 101 crore
Ebitda margin up 183 bps at 5.57% versus 3.74%
Net profit up 96.87% at Rs 63 crore versus Rs 32 crore
Approved Rs 310 crore capex proposal for 100 TPD aluminium chloride facility and 225 TPD calcium chloride facility.
Automotive Axles Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.24% at Rs 495 crore versus Rs 584 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 497 crore)
Ebitda down 20.91% at Rs 51.8 crore versus Rs 65.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 49 crore)
Ebitda margin down 75 bps at 10.46% versus 11.21% (Bloomberg estimate 9.8%)
Net profit down 20% at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 45 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 34 crore)
Protean eGov Technologies (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 11.8% at Rs 220 crore versus Rs 197 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 231 crore)
EBIT at Rs 24.5 crore versus Rs 8.3 crore
EBIT margin at 11.1% versus 4.2%
Net profit down 14.5% at Rs 28 crore versus Rs 32.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 29 crore)
Prudent Corporate Q2 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 53.9% at Rs 258 crore versus Rs 167 crore.
Net profit up 72.9% at Rs 42.8 crore versus Rs 24.8 crore.
New India Assurance (Consolidated, YoY)
Net premium earned up 3.9% at Rs 8,567 crore versus Rs 8,245 crore
Net profit at Rs 73.6 crore versus loss of Rs 195 crore
Electrosteel Castings Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.75% at Rs 1828 crore versus Rs 1919 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,882 crore)
Ebitda margin down 10.36% at Rs 268 crore versus Rs 299 crore (Bloomberg estimate 387 crore)
Ebitda margin down 92 bps at 14.66% versus 15.58% (Bloomberg estimate 20.6%)
Net profit down 11.42% at Rs 155 crore versus Rs 175 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 254 crore)
Earnings Today
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex resumed decline after a two-day rally amid a jump in the market volatility as Infosys Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. share prices declined. The NSE India Volatility Index ended at the highest level since Aug. 13.
The Nifty 50 ended 126.00 points, or 0.51% lower at 24,340.85, and the Sensex ended 426.85 points, or 0.53% down at 79,942.18.
Moreover, a decline in Asian share indices and Europe markets also pressured the Indian benchmarks as investors across the world await Gross Domestic Product data from Europe and the US.
