Stocks To Watch: RVNL, Biocon, L&T, Jupiter Wagons, Tata Power And More

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Tata Power Ltd., Adani Green Ltd., Zydus Wellness Ltd., Jupiter Wagons Ltd., and Aditya Birla Fashion Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Wednesday.

Markets are set to react to the financial results of firms, including Larsen & Toubro Ltd., IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., TCI Express Ltd., Automotive Axles Ltd., New India Assurance Co. Ltd., and Electrosteel Castings Ltd., for the quarter ended September.

BF Utilities Ltd., Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd., and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. are the firms that will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.