Stocks To Watch: RITES, Mphasis, TVS Motor, Bank Of India, UPL, Tata Motors, FSN E-Commerce

Bank of India, UPL Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. are among the companies that will report their quarterly results on Friday.

TVS Motor reported a 23% year-on-year rise in January sales at 3.39 lakh units, while Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.) said it will invest $2.5 million into Nysaa Beauty LLC for operational support.

Indian benchmark stock indices ended the volatile trading session lower on Thursday, led by losses in Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 28.25 points, or 0.13%, lower at 21,697.45, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 106.81 points, or 0.15%, to end at 71,645.30. The Nifty dropped to an intraday low of 21,658.75, and the Sensex touched a low of 71,574.89.

On the day of the Interim Budget 2024, surprisingly, the benchmark indices saw range-bound activity, with the Nifty closing 28 points lower while the Sensex was down 107 points, according to Shrikant S. Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday after a day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,879.6 crore; domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 872.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian currency strengthened 6 paise to close at Rs 82.98 against the U.S. dollar.