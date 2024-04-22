Stocks To Watch: RIL, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Aditya Birla Fashion, Jio Financial, Wipro

Reliance Industries Ltd. will be in focus on Monday as it is set to report its quarterly earnings. The stocks of Wipro Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. will also be in focus.

The board of directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. approved the demerger of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle business into a separate entity. The newly formed entity will be named Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. and will be listed after the demerger.

Share indices in Asia-Pacific region recouped Friday's losses to trade higher with focus on China's loan prime rates.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 226.68 points or 0.61% higher at 37,295.03, KOSPI index was trading 15.30 points or 0.59% up at 2,607.16 as of 06:33 a.m.

On Monday, the People's Bank of China will announce its one-year and five-year loan prime rates, with a special focus on the later as it's closely linked with many property mortgages.

The US stock market came under renewed pressure amid Big Tech sell-off, with traders remaining cautious about geopolitical risks ahead of the weekend, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.88% and 2.05%, respectively, as of Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56%.

Brent crude was trading 0.50% lower at $86.85 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.40% at $2,382.35 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 6.5 points, or 0.03%, higher at 22,210.00 as of 06:34 a.m.

India's benchmark indices reversed their four-day losing streak to end higher on Friday as index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Bajaj Finance Ltd. rose. However, the indices posted their worst weekly fall in over a month, as worries over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran dented investors' sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 151.15 points, or 0.69%, higher at 22,147.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 599.34 points, or 0.83%, to close at 73,088.33.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday after four days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 129.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after seven days and offloaded equities worth Rs 52.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 7 paise to close at Rs 83.47 against the US dollar.