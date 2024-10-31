Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, MCX And More

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Friday. The stock market will remain open on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in a special Diwali Muhurat trading session held every year.

Markets are set to react to the financial results of firms, including, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. and Tata Investment Corp. for the quarter ended September.

Bondada Engineering Ltd., is the firm that will release its financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.