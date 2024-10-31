Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, MCX And More
Bondada Engineering will announce their results on Friday for the second quarter of the current financial year.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Friday. The stock market will remain open on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in a special Diwali Muhurat trading session held every year.
Markets are set to react to the financial results of firms, including, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. and Tata Investment Corp. for the quarter ended September.
Bondada Engineering Ltd., is the firm that will release its financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch Before Going Into Trade
MCX: Praveena Rai took charge as MD and CEO effective from Thursday.
Reliance Industries: The European Union on Thursday has approved the formation of a joint venture by RIL and Walt Disney Co. for the merger of their entertainment business in India.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Tata Investment Corp Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 14% at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 125 crore.
Net profit flat at Rs 124 crore.
Board approved the elevation of Executive Director Amit N Dalal to the post of MD effective Jan. 1, 2025.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.27% at Rs 1400 crore versus Rs 1305 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,423 crore)
Ebitda up 0.32% at Rs 309 crore versus Rs 308 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 324 crore)
Ebitda margin down 153 bps at 22.07% versus 23.6% (Bloomberg estimate 22.7%)
Net profit down 12.33% at Rs 199 crore versus Rs 227 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 219 crore)
Earnings Today
Bondada Engineering Ltd., will announce their results on Friday for the second quarter of the current financial year. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services and operations and maintenance services to companies operating in the telecom and solar energy industry.
Stocks Going Ex-Date
The bonus shares allotted by Reliance Industries Ltd. as part of its 1:1 bonus issue will start trading on the bourses from Friday, when a special one-hour Diwali Muhurat trading session will be held to mark the beginning of Samvat 2081.
Benchmark equity indices of India recorded a second session of fall but Nifty snapped its four-week losing streak and Sensex ended the week flat ahead of special session on Diwali day. On Thursday, they were dragged by shares of IT and financial services companies.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 135.50 points, or 0.56% down at 24,205.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 553.12 points, or 0.69% lower at 79,389.06. Intraday, Nifty fell as much as 0.7% and Sensex fell as much as 0.8%.
However, small-cap indices outperformed the benchmarks and continued to rise for a fourth consecutive session. Nifty Smallcap 100 closed 1.15% higher at 18,602.60 while Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 1.5% to close at 17,751.20. On a weekly basis both these indices have gained more than 4%.