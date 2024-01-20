Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, HUL, Tata Steel, RBL Bank, Paytm, HFCL, Zee, KPI Green Energy

Equity and derivatives markets will have normal working hours from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, without the planned disaster recovery movements, according to national bourses.

Tata Steel Ltd., HFCL Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and RBL Bank Ltd. will be the major stocks to watch on Saturday.

Tata Steel said that it will commence a statutory consultation as part of its plan to transform and restructure its U.K. business, while HFCL received a purchase order worth of Rs 623 crore from a telecom service provider for the supply of 5G telecom networking equipment.

Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, and RBL Bank will be in focus as they announced their quarterly results on Friday.