Stocks To Watch: Raymond Lifestyle, PNB Housing, Canara Bank, Suzlon Energy And More

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Canara Bank and Suzlon Energy Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday.

Shares of Gautam Singhania's consumer lifestyle business, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd., will list on stock exchanges on Thursday. The company had demerged its consumer lifestyle business from Raymond Ltd. to create a pure-play consumer-branded apparel and textiles business.

After the demerger, Raymond Lifestyle will have four key segments: wedding and ethnic wear, garment exports, branded apparel and textiles. The demerger will also allow Dalal Street to assign value to each of these business verticals, in line with the market value assigned to these segments.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd.'s board of directors will consider raising non-convertible debentures of up to Rs 2,500 crore at a meeting that is scheduled to be held next Monday. The lender will raise the funds through a private placement basis in multiple tranches over the next six months.

Canara Bank issued $300 million in senior unsecured notes under the $3 billion medium-term note programme through the Indian Financial System Code Banking Unit. The target pricing date is Sept. 4, according to an exchange filing. The tenure of the instrument is five years.

Suzlon Energy executed a conveyance deed with OE Business Park for the sale of office space for Rs 440 crore. The company will lease One Earth Property back for five years.