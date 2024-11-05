Stocks To Watch: Raymond, IRCTC, GAIL, Dr Reddy's, Mankind Pharma, Waaree Renewable
SJVN, Titan, Triveni Engineering & Industries and Raymond are some other companies that will be in focus
Look out for KEC International Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. and Gland Pharma Ltd. in trade on Tuesday as the company reported their results on Monday.
GAIL (India) Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Mankind Pharma Ltd. will announce their September quarter financials on Tuesday.
SJVN Ltd., Titan Co., Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd. and Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. are some other companies that are announcing their results on Tuesday and might move in trade.
Deepak Builders & Engineers India: The company emerged as lowest bidder for construction project worth Rs 153 crore. The project includes construction of 150 bedded critical care block at PGIMER, Chandigarh. It also includes the maintenance during defect liability period on comprehensive design, engineering, procurement and construction. The duration for completion of the said project has been set at 18 months.
Stocks Going Ex-Date
Coal India: Stock to trade ex-dividend on Tuesday for its interim dividend that the company announced earlier this month. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 15.75 per share on the Rs 10 face value, for the fiscal ending March 31, 2025. The record date for this dividend is Nov. 5, with payments scheduled to be made to shareholders on or before Nov. 24.
Dr Lal Path Labs: Stock will also trade ex-dividend on Tuesday for its interim dividend that the company announced earlier this month. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share which accounts for 60% of the Rs 10 face value. The record date for the purpose for the payment of the second interim dividend was set as Nov. 5.
Earning Post Market Hours
Gland Pharma Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.33% at Rs 1,405 crore versus Rs 1,373 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,422 crore).
Ebitda down 8.64% at Rs 296 crore versus Rs 324 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 285 crore).
Ebitda margin down 253 bps at 21.06% versus 23.59% (Bloomberg estimate 20%).
Net profit down 15.97% at Rs 163 crore versus Rs 194 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 163 crore).
Raymond Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 122.12% at Rs 1,044 crore versus Rs 470 crore.
Ebitda up 105.35% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 56 crore.
Ebitda margin down 89 bps at 11.01% versus 11.91%.
Net profit down 63.35% at Rs 59 crore versus Rs 161 crore.
ABB India Q3 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 5.16% at Rs 2,912 crore versus Rs 2,769 crore.
Ebitda up 23.29% at Rs 541 crore versus Rs 438.8 crore.
Ebitda margin up 273 bps at 18.57% versus 15.84%.
Net profit up 21.21% at Rs 440 crore versus Rs 363 crore.
IRCTC Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.25% at Rs 1,064 crore versus Rs 992 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 1,125 crore).
Ebitda up 1.91% at Rs 373 crore versus Rs 366 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 392 crore).
Ebitda margin down 183 bps at 35.05% versus 36.89% (Bloomberg estimates 35%.
Net profit up 4.4% at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 295 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 317 crore).
Amara Raja Q2 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 11.56% at Rs 3,136 crore versus Rs 2,811 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,351 crore).
Ebitda up 7.56% at Rs 441 crore versus Rs 410 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 458 crore)
Ebitda margin down 52 bps at 14.06% versus 14.58% (Bloomberg estimate 13.7%),
Net profit up 6.63% at Rs 241 crore versus Rs 226 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 265 crore),
Board approved increasing investment limit in arm ARACT to Rs 2,000 crore from Rs 1,000 crore to set up gigafactories and plants.
Bata India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2% at Rs 837 crore versus Rs 819 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 840 crore),
Ebitda down 4% at Rs 175 crore versus Rs 182 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 180 crore),
Ebitda margin at 20.9% versus 22.2% (Bloomberg estimate 21.4%).
Net profit up 53% at Rs 52 crore versus Rs 34 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 59 crore).
JK Paper Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.0% to Rs 1,683 crore versus Rs 1,650 crore.
Ebitda down 35% to Rs 264 crore versus Rs 407 crore.
Margin at 15.7% versus 24.7%.
Net profit down 58% to Rs 129 crore versus Rs 306 crore.
KEC International Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.7% to Rs 5,113.31 crore versus Rs 4,499.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5094 crore).
Ebitda up 17% to Rs 320.24 crore versus Rs 274.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 338 crore).
Margin at 6.3% versus 6.1% (Bloomberg estimate 6.6%).
Net profit up 53% to Rs 85.41 crore versus Rs 55.83 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 105 crore).
Tilaknagar Industries Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.7% to Rs 374.85 crore versus Rs 354.39 crore.
Ebitda up 39% to Rs 65.98 crore versus Rs 47.43 crore.
Margin at 17.6% versus 13.4%.
Net profit up 57% to Rs 58.23 crore versus Rs 37.04 crore.
Procter & Gamble Health Q1 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 3% at Rs 313 crore versus Rs 305 crore.
Ebitda up 29% at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 89 crore.
Ebitda margin at 36.4% versus 29.1%.
Net profit up 26% at Rs 82 crore versus Rs 66 crore.
NSE Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Profit up 57% at Rs 3,137 crore.
Total Income up 25% at Rs 5,023 crore.
Earnings Today
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd., CCL Products (India) Ltd., Ceigall India Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Datamatics Global Services Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Eclerx Services Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., K.P.R. Mill Limited, Manappuram Finance Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Muthoot Microfin Ltd, Oil India Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, Saregama India Ltd., SJVN Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd., Timken India Ltd., Titan Company Limited, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, and Wonderla Holidays Ltd.