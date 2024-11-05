Stocks To Watch: Raymond, IRCTC, GAIL, Dr Reddy's, Mankind Pharma, Waaree Renewable

Look out for KEC International Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. and Gland Pharma Ltd. in trade on Tuesday as the company reported their results on Monday.

GAIL (India) Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Mankind Pharma Ltd. will announce their September quarter financials on Tuesday.

SJVN Ltd., Titan Co., Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd. and Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. are some other companies that are announcing their results on Tuesday and might move in trade.