Stocks To Watch: Rashtriya Chemicals, KEC International, Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashoka Buildcon And More

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., and Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. will be in focus on Friday.

Rashtriya Chemicals' board approved the issue of non-convertible debentures of up to Rs 1,400 crore in one or more tranches through a private placement basis, according to an exchange filing. The company will have to raise the approved funds in the period of the next 12 months, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting.

KEC International Ltd. announced that it has secured new contracts worth Rs 1,423 crore for the design, supply, and installation of 380 kilovolt transmission lines in Saudi Arabia. Officials of the firm said that the orders in Saudi Arabia, along with the earlier orders in the UAE and Oman, have further reinforced their leadership in the Middle East and substantially enhanced their international transmission and distribution order book.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. will raise funds up to Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures. At a meeting on Thursday, the finance committee of the board of directors approved raising of funds by way of issuance of the NCDs, according to an exchange filing.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. announced on Thursday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Viva Highways Ltd., has successfully monetised its land in Hinjewadi in Pune. This will bring VHL's real estate portfolio to a total consideration of Rs 453 crore.