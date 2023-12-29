Stocks To Watch: PNB, Swan Energy, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Lombard, Innova Captab

Companies such as Punjab National Bank, Swan Energy Ltd. and Innova Captab Ltd. will be in focus on Friday.

Punjab National Bank has approved raising up to Rs 7,500 crore during FY25 through QIP, FPO or other means, while Swan Energy approved raising Rs 4,000 crore via multiple instruments.

Innova Captab shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Friday at an issue price of Rs 448 apiece.