Stocks To Watch: PNB, Reliance Power, GR Infraprojects, M&M, Power Grid

Punjab National Bank, Reliance Power, GR Infraprojects, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Power Grid Corporation of India are among the stocks in focus as markets open on Tuesday.

Punjab National Bank, the country's second-largest state-run lender, on Monday announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore.

Power Grid Corp. on Monday said it emerged as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish an interstate transmission system for the Khavda renewable energy project in Gujarat. The company received the letter of intent for the system on a build, own, operate and transfer basis, according to an exchange filing.

Reliance Power Ltd. on Monday approved raising Rs 1,525 crore through preferential issue of shares and warrants to support the company’s participation in the renewable energy sector. The company has approved issuance of up to 46.20 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 33 per share, aggregating Rs 1,524.60 crore through preferential allotment, as per an exchange filing.

G R Infraprojects Ltd. on Monday emerged as the lowest bidder for a metro construction project worth Rs 904 crore. The project is being undertaken by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., Nagpur.