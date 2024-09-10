Stocks To Watch: PNB Housing Finance, Tata Power, HG Infra And More

PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Tata Power Co. and HG Infra Engineering Ltd. are among the stocks in focus as markets open on Tuesday.

PNB Housing Finance's board of directors will consider raising non-convertible debentures of up to Rs 2,500 crore at a meeting that is scheduled to be held next Monday. The lender will raise the funds through a private placement basis in multiple tranches over the next six months.

TP Solar Ltd., a step-down subsidiary of Tata Power Co., has commenced production of 2 GW of solar cells at its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district. The plant is expected to ramp up production, with the remaining 2 GW capacity to be added over the next four to six weeks, reaching peak production within the next few months.

HG Infra Engineering Ltd. announced that it has been awarded a road project valued at Rs 781 crore by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday. The project involves upgrading an existing six-lane road, including an elevated corridor from Narol Junction to Sarkhej Junction in Gujarat on the National Highway 47, according to an exchange filing.