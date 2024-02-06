Stocks To Watch: Paytm, Zee, Adani Total Gas, Pidilite Industries, Airtel, Tata Chemicals, Ashok Leyland

One97 Communications Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., and Adani Total Gas Ltd. will be the top stocks to watch on Tuesday.

Paytm operator One97 Communications has denied reports of investigation or violation of foreign exchange rules by the company or its associate Paytm Payments Bank. The National Company Law Tribunal will hear on Tuesday a plea filed by Zee regarding the recently terminated merger with Sony Group Corp.'s Indian subsidiary.

Meanwhile, Adani Total Gas and Inox India Ltd. have entered into a mutual support agreement, under which the company and INOXCVA shall mutually accord a “preferred partner” status for the delivery of LNG and LCNG equipment.