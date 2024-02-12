Stocks To Watch: ONGC, Divi's Labs, Paytm, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power, Bandhan Bank

One97 Communications Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., and Adani Power Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Monday.

Paytm's parent formed a group advisory committee to work with the company's board to strengthen compliance and regulatory matters. Adani Power clarified that it has submitted a resolution plan for the acquisition of Lanco Amarkantak Power but has still not received any communication from the Resolution Professional.

Vedanta Resources Ltd. said that it completed repayments to its bondholders on Feb. 7, in line with the consents it received earlier in the year in which maturities of $3.2 billion in bonds were successfully extended to 2029.

Companies like Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Tata Power Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., and SJVN Ltd. will also be in focus as they announced their third quarter earnings on Friday.