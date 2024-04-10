Stocks To Watch: Paytm, Lupin, DMart, Shyam Metalics, Paisalo Digital, Shoppers Stop

India's benchmark indices gave up all early gains to end lower, tracking losses in heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., Titan Co., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 24.55 points, or 0.11%, lower at 22,641.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 58.80 points, or 0.079%, down at 74,683.70. The Nifty 50 rose to a fresh high of 22,768.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained to a record 75,124.28.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 593.2 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,257.2 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

The currency and bond markets were closed on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa'.