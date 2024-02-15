Stocks To Watch: Paytm, HUL, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Gland Pharma, NMDC, Glenmark Pharma, Muthoot Finance

One97 Communications Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Thursday.

The Paytm operator has clarified that it has been receiving notices from authorities including the Enforcement Directorate and that the Paytm Payments Bank does not undertake outward foreign remittances.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever said that it plans to partner with the Andhra Pradesh government to produce palm oil in the state. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's board said that it will evaluate a proposal for a reverse merger with its holding company, Utkarsh CoreInvest.

Gland Pharma Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Muthoot Finance Ltd. will be among the stocks to watch as they have announced their earnings for the third quarter.