Stocks To Watch: ONGC, Hindalco, RVNL, IRFC, Sagility India, Zydus Life, Nykaa

Look out for Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Hindalco Industries Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. and Britannia Industries Ltd. in trade on Tuesday.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. and Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. are among others scheduled to announce their September quarter financials.

Sagility India will debut on the stock exchanges at an issue price Rs 30.