Stocks To Watch: One97 Communications, Infosys, UltraTech, Mankind Pharma, Paras Defence, Godrej Consumer

One 97 Communications Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Thursday. Market participants will also keep an eye on the interim budget that will be tabled by the Finance Minister on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India introduced further restrictions against Paytm Payments Bank. No further deposits or credit transactions are allowed in any customer account after Feb. 29.

Meanwhile, Infosys signed a seven-year strategic collaboration with Musgrave to automate its IT operations by leveraging industry-leading AI and cloud offerings. Moody's Investors Service Inc. affirmed the UltraTech Cement 'Baa3' issuer rating as well as its 'Baa3' senior unsecured rating citing a solid balance sheet and substantially strong credit metrics.