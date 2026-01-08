Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Steel, LG Electronics, Infosys, HUDCO, Angel One
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Tata Steel Ltd., LG Electronics India Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and HUDCO Ltd. are some of the stocks that will draw market interest on Thursday.
Tata Steel reported healthy third-quarter business growth in its provisional update. So did IRB Infrastructure Ltd.
HUDCO signed an MoU with the Chhattisgarh government to provide Rs 1 lakh crore assistance over five years.
Nearly 2% equity of LG Electronics will exit anchor-lock and be free for secondary market trading.
Top 10 Stocks In News
Tata Steel: The company achieved its 'best-ever quarterly' crude steel production in the October-December period, leading to higher deliveries. Local production jumped 12% both on an annual and sequential basis to 6.34 million tons. Deliveries were up 9% QoQ and 14% YoY, primarily aided by strong sales in the domestic market.
Gland Pharma: The company received approval for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Solution used for allergic conjunctivitis.
Infosys: The company partnered with Cognition to deploy AI software Devin globally.
Balaji Amines: The company became eligible for an industrial promotion subsidy of Rs 258 crore.
HUDCO: The company signed an MoU with the Chhattisgarh Government to provide Rs 1 lakh crore assistance over five years.
Cipla: : The company clarifies Pharmathen is the supply partner for Lanreotide Injection; evaluating impact of USFDA inspection.
SG Finserve: : The company received RBI registration to undertake factoring business.
Angel One: Board will meet on January 15 to consider a stock split.
Kalpataru Projects: : The company received approval to sell 100% stake in Vindhyachal Expressway at an enterprise value of Rs 775 crore.
IRB Infrastructure: December toll collection jumped 12% year-on-year to Rs 754 crore.
Trading Tweaks
Shares to exit anchor lock-in: LG Electronics (2%) and Crizac (60%).