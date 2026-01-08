Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Steel, LG Electronics, Infosys, HUDCO, Angel One

Tata Steel Ltd., LG Electronics India Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and HUDCO Ltd. are some of the stocks that will draw market interest on Thursday.

Tata Steel reported healthy third-quarter business growth in its provisional update. So did IRB Infrastructure Ltd.

HUDCO signed an MoU with the Chhattisgarh government to provide Rs 1 lakh crore assistance over five years.

Nearly 2% equity of LG Electronics will exit anchor-lock and be free for secondary market trading.