Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, Whirlpool India, Asian Paints, Oberoi Realty, J&K Bank

Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd., Whirlpool of India Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd. and J&K Bank Ltd. are some of the key stock that will draw market attention today after their corporate announcements.

J&K Bank has approved a large fundraise through equity and debt on a private placement basis.

One 97 Communications’ subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services, secured RBI’s final authorization to operate as a payment aggregator, strengthening its fintech position.

Asian Paints will establish its second manufacturing plant in the UAE, expanding its global footprint.

Whirlpool India’s promoter plans to sell up to 95 lakh shares via large deals.