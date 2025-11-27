Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, Whirlpool India, Asian Paints, Oberoi Realty, J&K Bank
India Glycols, Patel Engineering, Ashoka Buildcon and Salasar Techno Engineering are some other stocks on market radar.
Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd., Whirlpool of India Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd. and J&K Bank Ltd. are some of the key stock that will draw market attention today after their corporate announcements.
J&K Bank has approved a large fundraise through equity and debt on a private placement basis.
One 97 Communications’ subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services, secured RBI’s final authorization to operate as a payment aggregator, strengthening its fintech position.
Asian Paints will establish its second manufacturing plant in the UAE, expanding its global footprint.
Whirlpool India’s promoter plans to sell up to 95 lakh shares via large deals.
10 Stocks To Watch
J&K Bank: The company’s board approved fundraise of Rs 1,250 crore via QIP and NCDs on private placement basis.
One 97 Communications: The company’s arm Paytm Payments Services received RBI's final authorisation to operate as a payment aggregator.
Asian Paints: The company’s arm will set up a second manufacturing plant in the UAE at a cost of Rs 340 crore.
Whirlpool India: Promoter Whirlpool Mauritius to sell up to 95 lakh shares (7.51% of equity) via accelerated bookbuild; fully secondary sale at floor price Rs 1,030, 14.2% discount; deal size Rs 910 cr.
Oberoi Realty: The company signs pact to redevelop 4,706 sq m land at Mumbai’s Nepean Sea Road.
India Glycols: The company raises Rs 467 crore via preferential allotment of 51 lakh shares, to use proceeds for reducing overall debt.
Patel Engineering: The company receives two LOIs from SECL for coal excavation and transport at Jhiria West OCP, Bilaspur, valued at Rs 798.19 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon: The company’s arm sold five special purpose vehicles to Maple Infrastructure Trust for Rs 1,814 crore.
Ashiana Housing: The company wil invest Rs 750 crore in a new residential project in Gurugram.
Salasar Techno Engineering: The company received two orders worth Rs 695 crore From Rail Vikas Nigam.