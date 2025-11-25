Stocks To Watch Today: Bharat Electronics, Siemens Energy, Paras Defense, Diamond Power
Diamond Power Infra, Premier Explosives, Surya Roshni and Dr. Reddy’s Labs are some other stocks to be in focus today.
Bharat Electronics Ltd.,Siemens Energy India Ltd., Paras Defense Ltd., and Diamond Power Infra Ltd. are some of the key stocks in focus on Tuesday, Nov. 25.
BEL has signed a joint venture agreement with France’s Safran to produce 'Hammer' guided air-to-ground missiles in India.
Siemens Energy India reported a double-digit growth in earnings in the fourth quarter.
Surya Roshni secured a large order for spiral pipes, while Diamond Power Infra bagged a deal from Adani Energy Solutions.
Stocks To Watch
Bharat Electronics: The company and France's Safran Electronics & Defence signed a Joint Venture Cooperation Agreement for the production of the HAMMER guided air-to-ground missiled in India.
Siemens Energy India: Fourth quarter revenue surged 27% year-on-year to Rs 2,646 crore. Net profit jumped 31% to Rs 360 crore. The company announced a dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Diamond Power Infra: The company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a Rs 276 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions to supply AL-59 Zebra conductors for the Khavda project.
Premier Explosives: The company secured a Rs 73 crore international order for supplying defence products.
Surya Roshni: The company obtained a domestic order for the supply of Spiral Pipes with external 3 LPE Coating, valued at Rs 105.18 crore, to be executed by March 31, 2026.
Paras Defense: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inter-University Accelerator Centre (Iuac), New-Delhi, to develop a commercial-grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing, aiming to make India self-reliant in superconducting MRI Magnet technology.
Ceigall India: The company received an LoI from REC PDCL to establish and maintain the Velgaon substation, earning Rs 58.5 crore annually for 35 years.
Solex Energy: The company commenced commercial production of 2.2 Gigawatt solar photovoltaic modules at its Surat facility.
Dr. Reddy’s Labs: The company received European Commission approval to market AVT03, a biosimilar of Prolia and Xgeva used for treating osteoporosis and bone complications.
Sri Adhikari Brothers: The board approved renaming it to Aqylon Nexus and cleared a proposal to set up a 50 Megawatt Artificial Intelligence and green data centre campus in Telangana.
IPO Offering
Sudeep Pharma: The company is a manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients, food-grade minerals, and specialty nutrition ingredients serving over 100 countries.The public issue was subscribed to 5.09 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.13x), non-institutional investors (12x), retail investors (4.97x).