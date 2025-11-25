Stocks To Watch Today: Bharat Electronics, Siemens Energy, Paras Defense, Diamond Power

Bharat Electronics Ltd.,Siemens Energy India Ltd., Paras Defense Ltd., and Diamond Power Infra Ltd. are some of the key stocks in focus on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

BEL has signed a joint venture agreement with France’s Safran to produce 'Hammer' guided air-to-ground missiles in India.

Siemens Energy India reported a double-digit growth in earnings in the fourth quarter.

Surya Roshni secured a large order for spiral pipes, while Diamond Power Infra bagged a deal from Adani Energy Solutions.