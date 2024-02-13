Stocks To Watch: MSCI Index Rejig Impact, Paytm, LIC, Coal India, SAIL, JSW Energy, M&M, Kirloskar Oil
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Global index aggregator MSCI will announce its February 2024 restructuring on Tuesday. Companies that are included and excluded in the index will be in focus. Meanwhile, One97 Communications Ltd. and Life Insurance Corp. will be among the stocks to watch on Tuesday.
Paytm parent said that it is awaiting government approval for investment in its material subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services. Life Insurance Corp. has increased stake in SBI Cards and Payments Serveices to 5.02% from 4.99%.
Companies like Coal India Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd. and Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will be among the stocks to watch as they have announced their earnings for the third quarter.
India’s benchmark equity indices ended lower on Monday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, ITC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 166.45 points, or 0.76%, lower at 21,616.05 and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 523 points, or 0.73%, to end at 71,072.49.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 126.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 1,711.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened 3 paise to close at Rs 83 against the U.S dollar.
U.S. stocks climbed anew ahead of data expected to underscore further disinflation—paving the way for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates this year, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 both rose by 0.34% as on 1:05 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.55%.
Brent crude was trading 0.33% lower at $1.92 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.26% at $2,019.03 an ounce.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Coal India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.79% at Rs 36,154 crore vs Rs 35,169.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35,651.70 crore).
Ebitda up 9.47% at Rs 11,373.12 crore vs Rs 10,388.73 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,873.90 crore).
Margin expands 191 bps to 31.45% vs 29.53% (Bloomberg estimate: 27.70%).
Net profit up 17.8% at Rs 9,093.69 crore vs Rs 7,719.11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,740 crore).
Board declares second interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share.
GSK Pharma Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.36% at Rs 805.26 crore vs Rs 802.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 970 crore).
Ebitda down 4.66% at Rs 218.06 crore vs Rs 228.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126.2 crore).
Margin narrows 142 bps to 27.07% vs 28.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 13%).
Net profit down 72.21% at Rs 45.72 crore vs Rs 164.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 78.6 crore).
Steel Authority Of India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.77% at Rs 23,348.6 crore vs Rs 25,042.1 crore.
Ebitda up 3.07% at Rs 2,142.5 crore vs Rs 2,078.6 crore.
Margin expands 87 bps to 9.17% vs 8.3%.
Net profit down 21.99% at Rs 422.92 crore vs Rs 542.18 crore.
Board declares interim dividend of Re 1 per share.
Skipper Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 80.17% at Rs 801.6 crore vs Rs 444.9 crore.
Ebitda up 69.86% at Rs 77.1 crore vs Rs 45.39 crore.
Margin narrows 58 bps to 9.61% vs 10.2%.
Net profit up 115.56% at Rs 20.5 crore vs Rs 9.51 crore.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.9% at Rs 1,390.1 crore vs Rs 1,220.44 crore.
Ebitda up 33.3% at Rs 256.65 crore vs Rs 192.53 crore.
Margin expands 268 bps to 18.46% vs 15.77%.
Net profit up 1.4% at Rs 89.39 crore vs Rs 88.15 crore.
Dilip Buildcon Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.87% at Rs 2,876.84 crore vs Rs 2,322.44 crore.
Ebitda up 127.12% at Rs 357.04 crore vs Rs 157.2 crore.
Margin expands 564 bps to 12.41% vs 6.76%.
Net profit up 2.38% at Rs 112.87 crore vs Rs 110.24 crore.
Ashiana Housing Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 44.23% at Rs 184.12 crore vs Rs 127.65 crore.
Ebitda up 305.63% at Rs 32.37 crore vs Rs 7.98 crore.
Margin expands 1,132 bps to 17.58% vs 6.25%.
Net profit up 207.18% at Rs 27.8 crore vs Rs 9.05 crore.
HEG Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.05% at Rs 562.4 crore vs Rs 530.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 558.8 crore).
Ebitda down 34.42% at Rs 86.64 crore vs Rs 132.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 110.4 crore).
Margin narrows 951 bps to 15.4% vs 24.91% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.70%).
Net profit down 58.28% at Rs 43.67 crore vs Rs 104.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 87.5 crore).
JM Financial Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 33.27% at Rs 1,261 crore vs Rs 946.1 crore.
Net profit up 34.16% at Rs 322.4 crore vs Rs 240.3 crore.
Lakshmi Machine Works Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.63% at Rs 1,213.97 crore vs Rs 1,221.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,298.30 crore).
Ebitda down 5.83% at Rs 117.86 crore vs Rs 125.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 136.3 crore).
Margin at 9.7% vs 10.24%, narrows 53 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 10.50%).
Net profit down 12.58% at Rs 98.77 crore vs Rs 112.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 110.2 crore).
Bannari Amman Sugars Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17.62% at Rs 768.2 crore vs Rs 932.4 crore.
Ebitda up 22.11% at Rs 119.51 crore vs Rs 97.87 crore.
Margin expands 506 bps to 15.55% vs 10.49%.
Net profit up 66.63% at Rs 68.07 crore vs Rs 40.85 crore.
Elgi Equipments Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.39% at Rs 821.83 crore vs Rs 772.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 839 crore).
Ebitda up 13.11% at Rs 129.53 crore vs Rs 114.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 140 crore).
Margin expands 93 bps to 15.76% vs 14.82% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.70%).
Net profit up 4.77% at Rs 83.88 crore vs Rs 80.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 99.8 crore).
Galaxy Surfactants Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13.33% at Rs 940.49 crore vs Rs 1,085.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 970 crore).
Ebitda down 26.98% at Rs 112.49 crore vs Rs 154.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126.2 crore).
Margin narrows 223 bps to 11.96% vs 14.19% (Bloomberg estimate: 13%).
Net profit down 32.8% at Rs 71.37 crore vs Rs 106.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 78.6 crore).
GR Infraprojects Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.64% at Rs 2,134.01 crore vs Rs 2,191.87 crore.
Ebitda down 14.66% at Rs 507.59 crore vs Rs 594.84 crore.
Margin narrows 335 bps to 23.78% vs 27.13%.
Net profit down 24.95% at Rs 242.87 crore vs Rs 323.65 crore.
The Phoenix Mills Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 44.19% at Rs 986.09 crore vs Rs 683.85 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 936.7 crore).
Ebitda up 43.51% at Rs 551.81 crore vs Rs 384.49 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 533.5 crore).
Margin narrows 26 bps to 55.95% vs 56.22% (Bloomberg estimate: 57%).
Net profit up 61.96% at Rs 343.99 crore vs Rs 212.39 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 261.8 crore).
CFO Anuraag Srivastava resigns effective March 18.
Optiemus Infracom Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 47.45% at Rs 481.7 crore vs Rs 326.68 crore.
Ebitda up 41.54% at Rs 22.86 crore vs Rs 16.15 crore.
Margin narrows 19 bps to 4.74% vs 4.94%.
Net profit up 42.56% at Rs 17.92 crore vs Rs 12.57 crore.
Time Technoplast Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.37% at Rs 1,324.65 crore vs Rs 1,128.61 crore.
Ebitda up 26.29% at Rs 190.57 crore vs Rs 150.89 crore.
Margin expands 101 bps to 14.38% vs 13.36%.
Net profit up 48.66% at Rs 93.11 crore vs Rs 62.63 crore.
Repco Home Finance Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Total income up 18.8% at Rs 393.2 crore vs Rs 330.9 crore.
Net profit up 23.1% at Rs 99.44 crore vs Rs 80.76 crore.
Earnings In Focus
Siemens, Hindalco Industries, Eicher Motors, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bosch, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Arvind Fashions, Bombay Burmah Trading, Bengal & Assam, Borosil, Bosch, Deepak Nitrite, Dynamatic Technologies, Eris Lifesciences, Genus Power Infrastructures, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Gujarat Gas, Hindustan Copper, HLE Glascoat, Indiabulls Real Estate, Innova Captab, Inox India, Isgec Heavy Engineering, ITI, Jindal Worldwide, Kama Holdings, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development, KIOCL, KP Energy, KRBL, La Opala RG , Lumax Auto Technologies, Marksans Pharma, Magellanic Cloud , Medi Assist Healthcare Services, MTAR Technologies, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, National Aluminium, Info Edge (India), NBCC (India), Nesco, NRB Bearings, Nuvama Wealth Management, Oil India, Prime Focus, PG Electroplast, Pilani Investment and Industries, Power Mech Projects, Prestige Estates Projects, PTC Industries, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, RHI Magnesita India, Senco Gold, SEPC, Sequent Scientific, Sindhu Trade Links, Sula Vineyards, Tarsons Products, Tasty Bite Eatables, Techno Electric & Engineering, Tide Water Oil (India), Technocraft Industries (India), TVS Srichakra, West Coast Paper Mills.
Stocks To Watch
MSCI Index Rejig: Global index aggregator MSCI will announce its February 2024 restructuring on Tuesday. Companies that are included and excluded in the index will be in focus.
One 97 communication: The company is awaiting government approval for investment in its material subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services.
Life Insurance Corp: The company has increased its stake in SBI Cards and Payments Serveices to 5.02% from 4.99%.
Mahindra and Mahindra: The company reported total production at 1.01 lakh units vs 76,421 units, year-on-year. Total sales stood at 72,198 units vs 61,326 units and total exports at 1,746 units vs 3,009 units for the month of January.
RVNL: The company emerged as the lowest bidder from Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Co. for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the new 11 KV line. The size of the order is Rs 106 crore.
V Guard Industries: The company’s unit started commercial production of inverter batteries at the Hyderabad plant. The company had invested Rs 35 crore in the project via internal accruals.
JSW Energy: The company's unit received a Letter of Acceptance for 500 MW wind capacity from Solar Energy Corp.
IPO Offerings
Entero Healthcare Solutions: The public issue was subscribed 0.19 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (0.09 times), retail investors (0.88 times), with no bids by institutional investors and reserved for employees (0.77 times).
Vibhor Steel Tubes: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 141 to Rs 151 per share apiece. The 72.17 crore IPO is completely a fresh issue. The company has raised Rs 21.51 crore from anchor investors.
Bulk Deals
Hindustan Foods: Sixth Sense India Opportunities 11 sold 6 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 552.9 apiece.
Insider Trades
Ion Exchange: Promoter Mahabir Prasad Patni sold 20,000 shares between Feb. 6 and 7.
Som Distilleries and Breweries: Promoter group Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 5,000 shares on Feb. 12.
Pledge Share Details
Steel Strips Wheels: Promoter Dheeraj Garg released the pledge of 18.86 lakh shares on Feb. 9.
Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam created a pledge of 65 lakh on Feb. 9.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Tata Motors: To meet analysts and investors on Feb.19.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 15.
Landmarks Cars: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 15.
Garware Technical Fibres: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 15.
Narayan Hrudayalaya: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 16.
KEC International: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20 and 22.
eMudhra: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 29.
Shriram Finance: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 15.
Mahindra Holidays: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 26.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: BEML Land Assets, D.B.Corp, Shipping Corp., Tourism Finance Corp.
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Schneider Electric Infrastructure.
Ex/record date dividend: Steelcast, Tube Investments of India, Orient Electric, Sundaram Finance Holdings, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Sindhu Trade Links.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Visaka Industries
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures down by 0.67% to21,697.85 at a premium of 81.8 points.
Nifty February futures open interest up by 1.43%.
Nifty Bank February futures down by 1.76% to 45,090 at a premium of 207.75 points.
Nifty Bank February futures open interest up by 1.43%.
Nifty Options Feb 15 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Feb 14 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 47,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 43,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Tower, PNB, Sail, Zee Entertainment Enterprise.