Stocks To Watch: MSCI Index Rejig Impact, Paytm, LIC, Coal India, SAIL, JSW Energy, M&M, Kirloskar Oil

Global index aggregator MSCI will announce its February 2024 restructuring on Tuesday. Companies that are included and excluded in the index will be in focus. Meanwhile, One97 Communications Ltd. and Life Insurance Corp. will be among the stocks to watch on Tuesday.

Paytm parent said that it is awaiting government approval for investment in its material subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services. Life Insurance Corp. has increased stake in SBI Cards and Payments Serveices to 5.02% from 4.99%.

Companies like Coal India Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd. and Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will be among the stocks to watch as they have announced their earnings for the third quarter.