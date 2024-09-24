Stocks To Watch: MCX, Delta Corp, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata Power, Hindustan Foods
Set your sights on today's potential market movers—here are the stocks to watch in today's trade.
Shares of MCX, Delta Corp., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Tata Power Co. and Hindustan Foods will be in focus on Tuesday.
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. announced on Tuesday a revision in the transaction fees that are levied on futures and options contracts.
Delta Corp. approved the demerger and listing of the hospitality and real estate businesses on Tuesday. The businesses will come under wholly owned subsidiary Delta Penland Pvt., which was recently incorporated and is in the process of converting from a private limited company to a public company, according to an exchange filing.
HDFC Life Insurance Co. on Tuesday said its capital raising committee will meet on Sept. 27 to approve the commercial terms of the Rs 2,000 crore NCD issue that was announced two months ago.
Benchmark equity indices closed flat after the NSE Nifty 50 briefly crossed the significant 26,000 mark in the final hour of trading. Despite this, the index achieved its highest close for the third consecutive session.
The Nifty ended at 25,940.4, up 0.01% or 1.35 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.02%, or 14.57 points, at 84,914.04.
Despite the positive short-term market sentiment, analysts are cautioned that temporary overbought conditions may lead to range-bound activity in the near future. Analysts expect 25,850–25,800 to act as key support for the Nifty and 84,600–84,500 for the Sensex. Analysts also warned that if levels fall below 25,800 or 84,500, the upward trend could be at risk.
On the other hand, a significant move above 26,000 could pave the way for 26,100, said analysts.
ALSO READ
Trade Setup For Sept. 25: Nifty Sees Key Support At 25,800 Amid Positive Short-Term Outlook
Here Are The Stocks To Watch On Wednesday
MCX: The company revised transaction fees on futures and options contracts effective Oct. 1. Futures contracts to see a transaction fee of Rs 2.10 per lakh of turnover value and for options contracts Rs 41.80 per lakh of premium turnover value.
HDFC Life Insurance Company: The company approved the raising of Rs 2,000 crore through NCDs.
Delta Corp.: The company approved the demerger and listing of hospitality and real estate businesses into Delta Penland. Shareholders will receive one share of Delta Penland for every share held in Delta Corp.
Tata Power: A fire incident occurred in the control room at the Trombay plant. No injuries or loss of life have been reported. The company is in the process of assessing the actual damage caused by the fire.
Hindustan Foods: The company initiated a merger of soups, spices, and seasoning manufacturing facilities in Nashik.
Gillette India: P&G Bangladesh terminated the distribution agreement effective Dec. 31. The company will have the impact of the proportionate drop in net sales. Net sales under the agreement accounted for 2% of total net sales.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company commenced the production activity for the first multipurpose cargo vessel for Navi Merchants, Denmark, today.
PC Jeweller: The board is to consider a stock split on Sept. 30.
KEC International: The company opened QIP and set the floor price at Rs 976.64 per share.
Solar Industries: The company received NCLT's nod for the merger of Rajasthan Explosives with unit Emul Tek Pvt.
Research Reports
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO - Issue Details, Financials, Strengths, Risks, Valuation And More: DRChoksey
United Breweries - Investing In Growth Amid A Difficult Regulatory Environment; Buy: Anand Rathi
A Colossal Multi-Decade Investment Opportunity Beckons In Indian Power Sector: Motilal Oswal's Thematic View
Vodafone Idea Plans On Track Despite Set-Back On AGR Curative Petition: ICICI Securities
ICICI Lombard - Market Share Accretion To Continue Across Core Segments: Motilal Oswal
India Exports - Limited Structural Change But Riding The ‘Smart’ Wave: Nirmal Bang's Thematic View
Indian Home Textile Industry - Weaving Success – Expected To Grow By 8-10% In FY25: CareEdge
Vedant Fashions - The Business Is Poised For An Acceleration In Rest Of FY25: ICICI Securities
Bharat Forge - Defense To Remain Growth Driver: Motilal Oswal
Alcobev Industry Primed For Robust Expansion Led By Domestic Players: Systematix