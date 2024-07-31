Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Torrent Power, Vedanta, Indus Towers

Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday after the companies issued important business updates.

Ambuja Cements Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. are set to announce earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, shares of Torrent Power Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and Macrotech Developers Ltd. are expected to fluctuate, based on investor sentiment after their quarterly results announcement on Tuesday.