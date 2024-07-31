Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Torrent Power, Vedanta, Indus Towers
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday after the companies issued important business updates.
Ambuja Cements Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. are set to announce earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, shares of Torrent Power Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and Macrotech Developers Ltd. are expected to fluctuate, based on investor sentiment after their quarterly results announcement on Tuesday.
The GIFT Nifty was 0.05% or 12.50 points higher at 24,923.50 as of 06:58 a.m.
India's benchmark stock indices continued their gains for the third consecutive session to end at fresh record closing highs on Tuesday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and NTPC Ltd.
Both indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,857.30, up 0.09%, or 21.20 points, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 81,455.40, up 0.12%, or 99.56 points.
Analysts note that the psychological barrier of 25,000 will continue to be a significant resistance level. Immediate support is identified at 24,800, followed by 24,660.
"Nifty 50 has made a doji candlestick pattern, which indicates indecisiveness between the bulls and bears," Aditya Gaggar, director of the brokerage Progressive Shares, told NDTV Profit. "A psychological level of 25,000 will continue to act as a strong barrier while immediate support is placed at 24,800, followed by 24,660."
Here Are The 10 Stocks To Watch On Wednesday:
Hindustan Zinc: The company received an income tax demand worth Rs 1,170 crore for assessment year 2021, based on identical disallowances and additions imposed in previous years and the company had secured favourable orders from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal on these same issues in earlier years.
Mahindra and Mahindra Finance: The board approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore via bonds. The size of the issue is Rs 250 crore, with a green shoe option up to Rs 1,250 crore.
Adani Energy Solutions: The company opened QIP at a floor price of Rs 1,027.1 per share.
Vedanta: The company received the go-ahead from 75% of its secured creditors for its planned split into six independent listed companies. It also received a tax demand of Rs 1,289.1 crore from the income tax department for the assessment year 2021.
Indus Towers: The board approved proposal to buyback up to 5.7 crore equity shares for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,640 crore. It has offered Rs 465 per share.
Power Grid: The company said reports of an undersea interconnection deal with the Middle East worth Rs 40,000 crore is incorrect. The company has not made any assertions, and no such negotiations have occurred.
Samvardhana Motherson International: The company will consider fundraising on Aug. 2.
Dhanuka Agritech: The company will consider fundraising on Aug. 2.
South India Bank: The board approved raising up to Rs 750 crore through QIP or other means.
DLF: The company has set July 31 as the ex/record for final dividend of Rs 5 per share.
Q1 Results On Wednesday
Maruti Suzuki, Ambuja Cement, Coal India, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Tata Steel, will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Other results to look out for include Action Construction Equipment, Asahi India Glass, Aster DM Healthcare, Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Birlasoft, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Electrosteel Castings, Elgi Equipment’s, Five-star Business Finance, GE T&D India, Godrej Properties, Greenply Industries, HeidelbergCement, JBM Auto, JK Lakshmi Cement, KPR Mills, Lakshmi Machine Works, Mankind Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, The Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates Projects, Pricol, Puravankara, Redington, Relaxo Footwears, RITES, Sonata Software, Stylam Industries, Sundaram Fasteners, Tata Investment Corp, Tata Steel, Teamlease Services, Thomas Cook, Urgo Capital, and ZEE Entertainment.
Results After Market Hours On Tuesday
Tata Consumer Products Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.3% at Rs 4,352 crore versus Rs 3,741 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,309 crore).
Ebitda up 22.4% at Rs 667 crore versus Rs 545 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 649 crore).
Margin at 15.3% versus 14.6% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 15.1%).
Net profit down 12.4% at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 359 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 351 crore).
Torrent Power Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.3% at Rs 9,034 crore versus Rs 7,328 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7,827 crore).
Ebitda up 56.8% at Rs 1,858 crore versus Rs 1,185 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,396 crore).
Ebitda margin at 20.6% versus 16.1% (Bloomberg estimate 17.8%).
Net profit up 87.2% at Rs 996 crore versus Rs 532 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 632 crore).
Navin Fluorine International Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.6% at Rs 524 crore versus Rs 491 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 569 crore).
Ebitda down 12.1% at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 114 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 107 crore).
Margin at 19.2% versus 23.3% (Bloomberg estimate 18.9%).
Net profit down 16.8% at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 62 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 59.47 crore).
Macrotech Developers Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 76% at Rs 2,847 crore versus Rs 1,617 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,045 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 757 crore versus Rs 330 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 852 crore).
Margin at 26.6% versus 20.4% (Bloomberg estimate 28%).
Net profit at Rs 476 crore versus Rs 179 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 509 crore).
Indus Tower Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.6% at Rs 7,383 crore versus Rs 7,193 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7,523 crore).
Ebitda up 10.8% at Rs 4,545 crore versus Rs 4,102 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,005 crore).
Margin at 61.6% versus 57% (Bloomberg estimate 53.2%).
Net profit up 3.9% at Rs 1,926 crore versus Rs 1,853 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,572 crore).
Board approved proposal to buy back up to 5.7 crore equity at Rs 465 per share.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Q1 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 75.6% at Rs 996 crore versus Rs 567 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 57 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs 36 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.7%.
Net profit at Rs 36 crore versus loss of Rs 41 crore.
Rajratan Global Wire Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 220 crore versus Rs 204 crore.
Ebitda up 17.4% at Rs 29.5 crore versus Rs 25.12 crore.
Margin at 13.4% versus 12.3%.
Net profit up 22.6% at Rs 15 crore versus Rs 12 crore.
Zaggle Prepaid Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up at Rs 252 crore versus Rs 118 crore.
Ebitda up at Rs 22 crore versus Rs 8 crore.
Margin at 8.9% versus 6.7%.
Net profit up at Rs 17 crore versus Rs 2 crore.
RR Kabel Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.2% at Rs 1,808 crore versus Rs 1,597 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,818 crore).
Ebitda down 15.9% at Rs 95 crore versus Rs 113 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 129 crore).
Margin at 5.3% versus 7.1% (Bloomberg estimate 7.1%).
Net profit down 13.4% at Rs 64 crore versus Rs 74 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 86.58 crore).
Greenpanel Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.5% at Rs 365 crore versus Rs 386 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 382 crore).
Ebitda down 45.2% at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 66 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 50.57 crore).
Margin at 9.9% versus 17% (Bloomberg estimate 13%).
Net profit down 57.6% at Rs 16 crore versus Rs 37 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 27 crore).
Aegis Logistics Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 23.8% at Rs 1,601 crore versus Rs 2,101 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,225 crore).
Ebitda up 18.6% at Rs 232 crore versus Rs 196 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 259 crore).
Margin at 14.5% versus 9.3% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 11.6%).
Net profit up 19.1% at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 133 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 150 crore).
GAIL (India) Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 34,738 crore versus Rs 32,789 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 32,892 crore).
Ebitda up 80% at Rs 4,790 crore versus Rs 2,660 crore.
Margin at 13.8% versus 8.1%.
Net profit up 77.5% at Rs 3,183 crore versus Rs 1,793 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,148 crore).
Titagarh Rail Systems Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.9% at Rs 903 crore versus Rs 911 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,222 crore).
Ebitda down 4% at Rs 102 crore versus Rs 106 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 119.1 crore).
Margin at 11.3% versus 11.6% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 9.7%).
Net profit up 8.4% at Rs 67 crore versus Rs 62 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 81.5 crore).
360 0NE WAM Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total revenue up 60.6% at Rs 697 crore versus Rs 434 crore.
Net profit up 34.3% at Rs 243 crore versus Rs 181 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 220 crore).
Waaree Renewable Technologies Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 83.3% at Rs 236 crore versus Rs 129 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 41 crore versus Rs 13 crore.
Ebitda margin at 17.4% versus 10.4%.
Net profit up at Rs 28 crore versus Rs 9 crore.
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Q1FY25- (YoY)
Total income up 15.7% at Rs 3,692 crore versus Rs 3,190 crore.
Net profit up 10.8% at Rs 319 crore versus Rs 288 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 330.04 crore).
Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group company.