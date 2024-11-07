Stocks To Watch: Mahindra & Mahindra, Lupin, RVNL, Tata Steel, Power Grid, NHPC
Reliance Power, Kalpataru Projects and Trent are some other companies that will be in focus.
Look out for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India and Gujarat Gas Ltd. in trade on Thursday as the company reported their results on Wednesday.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Lupin, and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. will announce their September quarter financials on Thursday. On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd. will be in focus after it prepaid Rs 485 crore debt to Varde Partners. Kalpataru Projects International will also be in focus after the board approved raising of up to Rs 200 crore through NCDs.
Trent Ltd., NHPC Ltd. and Cummins India Ltd. are some other companies that are announcing their results on Thursday and might move in trade.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch Before Going Into Trade
Reliance Power: The company’s unit, Rosa Power, has prepaid Rs 485 crore in debt to Varde Partners. The company has now become a zero-debt company after it settled its outstanding debt by payment of Rs 1,318 crore to Varde ahead of the original schedule. The company will pursue growth opportunities in the clean green power sector.
UltraTech Cement: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Ltd., bought an additional 11.55% stake in UAE-based unit Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement and Construction Materials PSC for $22.02 million.
Hindustan Zinc: The government will exercise the oversubscription option in the offer for sale. The offer for sale included a base offer of 1.25% stake, with a greenshoe option of an additional 1.25%. The floor price has been set at Rs 505 per share.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company received an order for a rail project worth Rs 180 crore from East Central Railway. The project includes the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of a 2x25KV feeder line along the track. It also includes 25KV OHE modification works to meet the 3,000 MT loading target for the up and down line of Garwa Road—Mahadiya Section of Dhanbad Division under E.C. Railway.
SpiceJet: The company obtained an extension of up to three months from the registrar of companies for conducting its annual general meeting for the financial year 2024. The AGM will be held by Dec. 31.
Kalpataru Projects International: The board has approved raising of up to Rs 200 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis. The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE.
Polycab India: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for the Rs 1,549.6 crore project from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. The contract involves development, upgradation, and operation along with maintenance of the middle mile network for Bharat Net.
Earning Post Market Hours
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.3% at Rs 5,589 crore versus Rs 4,847 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 5,532 crore).
Ebitda up 29.82% at Rs 814 crore versus Rs 627 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 781 crore).
Ebitda margin up 162 bps at 14.56% versus 12.93% (Bloomberg estimates 14.1%).
Net profit up 59.03% at Rs 396 crore versus Rs 249 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 367 crore).
Tata Steel Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.2% at Rs 53,905 crore versus Rs 55,682 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 53,104 crore).
Ebitda up 43.88% at Rs 6,141 crore versus Rs 4,268 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,345 crore).
Ebitda margin up 372 bps at 11.39% versus 7.66% (Bloomberg estimate 10.10%).
Net profit at Rs 759 crore versus loss of Rs 6,511 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 452 crore).
Exceptional loss of Rs 6,899 crore in base quarter from provisions on restructuring and on impairment of non-current assets.
Blue Star Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.42% at Rs 2,276 crore versus Rs 1,890 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2212 crore).
Ebitda up 21.13% at Rs 149 crore versus Rs 123 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 153 crore).
Ebitda margin up 3 bps at 6.54% versus 6.5% (Bloomberg estimate 7%).
Net profit up 35.21% at Rs 96 crore versus Rs 71 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 100 crore).
Usha Martin Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.5% at Rs 891 crore versus Rs 785 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 881 crore).
Ebitda up 11.8% at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 144 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 162 crore).
Ebitda margin down 27 bps at 18.06% versus 18.34% (Bloomberg estimate 18.4%).
Net profit down 0.9% at Rs 109 crore versus Rs 110 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 110 crore).
Sonata Software Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 14.13% at Rs 2,170 crore versus Rs 2,527 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,188 crore).
EBIT up 0.69% at Rs 144 crore versus Rs 143 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 134 crore).
EBIT margin up 97 bps at 6.63% versus 5.65% (Bloomberg estimate 6.1%).
Net profit at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 106 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 106 crore).
Novelis Q2 Earnings
Profit down 18% at $128 million (YoY).
Net sales up 5% at $4.3 billion (YoY).
Adjusted Ebitda down 5% at $462 million (YoY).
Alert: Adjusted Ebitda up 1% excluding $25 million impact from Sierre flooding.
Kansai Nerolac Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.02% at Rs 1,864 crore versus Rs 1,845 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,994 crore).
Ebitda down 20.44% at Rs 214 crore versus Rs 269 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 278 crore).
Ebitda margin down 309 bps at 11.48% versus 14.57% (Bloomberg estimate 13.9%).
Net profit down 27.77% at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 180 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 189 crore).
J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.49% at Rs 1,001 crore versus Rs 882 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,002 crore).
Ebitda up 11.52% at Rs 271 crore versus Rs 243 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 277 crore).
Ebitda margin down 47 bps at 27.07% versus 27.55% (Bloomberg estimate 27.6%).
Net profit up 15.89% at Rs 175 crore versus Rs 151 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 172 crore).
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19.31% at Rs 4,346 crore versus Rs 5,386 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,003 crore).
Ebitda up 28.45% at Rs 790 crore versus Rs 615 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 705 crore).
Ebitda margin up 675 bps at 18.17% versus 11.41% (Bloomberg estimate 14.1%).
Net profit up 40.68% at Rs 536 crore versus Rs 381 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 441 crore).
Power Grid Corporation Of India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.08% at Rs 11,277 crore versus Rs 11,267 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 11,271 crore).
Ebitda down 2.09% at Rs 9,700 crore versus Rs 9,908 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 9807 crore).
Ebitda margin down 192 bps at 86.01% versus 87.93% (Bloomberg estimates 87%).
Net profit up 0.31% at Rs 3,793 crore versus Rs 3,781 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 3,873 crore).
Gujarat Gas Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 15.02% at Rs 3,782 crore versus Rs 4,450 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 3,990 crore)
Ebitda down 3.91% at Rs 515 crore versus Rs 536 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 485 crore).
Ebitda margin up 157 bps at 13.61% versus 12.04% (Bloomberg estimates Rs 12.2%).
Net profit down 6.64% at Rs 309 crore versus Rs 331 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 293 crore).
Jindal Steel & Power Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8.47% at Rs 11,213 crore versus Rs 12,250 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 11,937 crore).
Ebitda down 3.71% at Rs 2,201 crore versus Rs 2,286 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,080 crore).
Ebitda margin up 96 bps at 19.62% versus 18.66% (Bloomberg estimate 17.4%)
Net profit down 38.12% at Rs 860 crore versus Rs 1,390 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 813 crore).
Endurance Technologies Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.45% at Rs 2,913 crore versus Rs 2,545 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,908 crore).
Ebitda up 20.44% at Rs 383 crore versus Rs 318 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 393 crore).
Ebitda margin up 65 bps at 13.14% versus 12.49% (Bloomberg estimate 13.5%).
Net profit up 30.96% at Rs 203 crore versus Rs 155 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 209 crore).
JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 21.66% at Rs 1,234 crore versus Rs 1,575 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,367 crore).
Ebitda down 59.36% at Rs 89 crore versus Rs 219 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 159 crore).
Ebitda margin down 669 bps at 7.21% versus 13.9% (Bloomberg estimate 11.7%).
Net loss at Rs 19 crore versus profit of Rs 96 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 62 crore).
Aadhar Housing Finance Q2 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Total revenue is up 22% at Rs 751 crore versus Rs 614 crore.
Net profit up 15% at Rs 228 crore versus Rs 197 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 218 crore).
Kirloskar Ferrous Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.79% at Rs 1666 crore versus Rs 1,560 crore.
Ebitda down 23.62% at Rs 194 crore versus Rs 254 crore.
Ebitda margin down 463 bps at 11.64% versus 16.28%.
Net profit down 4.87% at Rs 78 crore versus Rs 82 crore.
Rain Industries Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.44% at Rs 3934 crore versus Rs 4160 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 282 crore versus Rs 282 crore.
Ebitda margin up 38 bps at 7.16% versus 6.77%.
Net loss at Rs 155 crore versus loss of Rs 66 crore.
Approved the appointment of Jagan Mohan Reddy Nellore as managing director for five years effective Dec. 10.
Avalon Technologies Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 36.8% to Rs 275.02 crore versus Rs 200.99 crore.
Net profit up 140% to Rs 17.48 crore versus Rs 7.28 crore.
Ebitda up 140% to Rs 30.14 crore versus Rs 12.58 crore.
Margin at 11% versus 6.3%.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.73% at Rs 864 crore versus Rs 802 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 848 crore).
Ebitda up 8% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 100 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 110 crore).
Ebitda margin up 3 bps at 12.5% versus 12.46%. (Bloomberg estimates 13%)
Net profit up 12.16% at Rs 83 crore versus Rs 74 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 84 crore)
Pricol Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.74% at Rs 669 crore versus Rs 578 crore.
Ebitda up 18.18% at Rs 78 crore versus Rs 66 crore.
Ebitda margin up 24 bps at 11.65% versus 11.41%.
Net profit up 36.36% at Rs 45 crore versus Rs 33 crore.
Delta Corp Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 27.97% at Rs 188 crore versus Rs 261 crore.
Ebitda down 65% at Rs 35 crore versus Rs 100 crore.
Ebitda margin down 1969 bps at 18.61% versus 38.31%.
Net profit down 60.86% at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 69 crore.
Earnings Today
AAVAS Financiers, Abbott India, Akzo Nobel India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Electricals, Carysil, Clean Science and Technology, Cummins India, Emami, Escorts Kubota, Great Eastern Shipping Co, GMM Pfaudler, Goldiam International, Gujarat State Petronet, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Happy Forgings, HIL, Indigo Paints, ITD Cementation India, Jagran Prakashan, Kennametal India, Linde India, Lupin, Mahindra and Mahindra, NCC, NHPC, Page Industries, RHI Magnesita India, Rolex Rings, Sanofi India, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Subros, Tarsons Products, and Trent.