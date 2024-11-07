Stocks To Watch: Mahindra & Mahindra, Lupin, RVNL, Tata Steel, Power Grid, NHPC

Look out for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India and Gujarat Gas Ltd. in trade on Thursday as the company reported their results on Wednesday.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Lupin, and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. will announce their September quarter financials on Thursday. On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd. will be in focus after it prepaid Rs 485 crore debt to Varde Partners. Kalpataru Projects International will also be in focus after the board approved raising of up to Rs 200 crore through NCDs.

Trent Ltd., NHPC Ltd. and Cummins India Ltd. are some other companies that are announcing their results on Thursday and might move in trade.