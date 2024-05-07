Stocks To Watch: Lupin, Gujarat Gas, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, JSW Energy

The stocks of Lupin Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd. and Gujarat Fluorochem Ltd. will be in focus after it announced its quarterly earnings on Monday. In addition, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd. and Jindal Saw Ltd. will be in the spotlight as it announces its quarterly results.

Telecom operators Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Vodafone Idea Ltd. have submitted their application to bid for Rs 96,317 crore spectrum auction, which is scheduled to start from June 6, reported PTI.

Zee Media Corp. on Monday said its CEO Abhay Ojha has been terminated with effect from May 4.

US stocks headed toward their best three-day rally of 2024, extending a rebound fueled by expectations the Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates this year, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.57% and 0.66%, respectively, as on 11:43 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.14%.

Brent crude was trading 0.61% higher at $83.47 a barrel. Gold rose 1.01% to $2,325.09 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended little changed amid a volatile session on Monday, even as a steep correction in public sector banks left the Nifty 50 down for the second day in a row, while the Sensex closed marginally higher.

Titan Co., State Bank of India, and Reliance Industries Ltd. shares weighed on the indices, but Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s gains helped to limit the losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 33.15 points, or 0.15%, lower at 22,442.7, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 17.39 points, or 0.02%, higher at 73,895.54.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers on Monday for the third straight day. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,168.75 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the ninth day, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed 6 paise weaker against the US dollar at Rs 83.49.