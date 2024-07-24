Stocks To Watch: L&T, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, SpiceJet, Federal Bank

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., SpiceJet Ltd. and Federal Bank Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday.

The market fluctuated during the Union budget 2024-25 presentation, spurred by buying activity in consumer durables, FMCG, and pharma sectors following proposed incentives from the Finance Minister.

Analysts expect consolidation in the index in the near-term, with Nifty's immediate support levels around 24,200 and 24,000. 24,700 and 24,800 will work as resistance zones for the index. Analysts have suggested traders to adopt a stock-specific approach, as opportunities may arise on both sides of the trade.

The Nifty Bank index had been consolidating in a range leading up to the budget but saw a correction on the event day. Analysts expected the resistance points for Bank Nifty to be at 52,000 and 52,550, while key support levels will be seen at 51,200 and 51,000.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.24% or 59.5 points lower at 24,411.5 as of 06:52 a.m.