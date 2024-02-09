Stocks To Watch: LIC, RVNL, Biocon, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, IRFC, BHEL, Telecom Companies

Life Insurance Corp., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Biocon Ltd. and Power Finance Corp. are among the companies that reported their third quarter earnings after market hours on Thursday.

Telecom stocks will be in focus after the Union Cabinet announced its approval for a 10,523 MHz spectrum auction this fiscal.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. received large orders from European and domestic clients, respectively.

Tata Power Co., Godrej Industries Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corp. and SJVN Ltd. are among the companies who will announce their quarterly results on Friday.