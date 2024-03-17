Stocks To Watch: LIC, ITC, Zee, Jindal Stainless, HAL, Gujarat Gas, Rail Vikas Nigam, Punjab National Bank

Most markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note as investors await interest rate decision from the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve this week.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 638.50 points or 1.65% higher at 39,346.14, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 12.10 points or 0.16% lower at 7,658.20 as of 06:21 a.m.

The Bank of Japan's rate decision is scheduled for Tuesday, while Federal Reserve is due to announce its rate decision on Wednesday.

The U.S. stock market fell as tech sold off and a pile of options expiring Friday threatened to trigger sudden price swings, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 dropped to around 5,120, with trading volume that was 20% above the average of the past month. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.5%.

Spot gold was trading flat at $2,156.060 an ounce, while Brent was trading higher at $85.41.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 48 points or -0.22% lower at 22,048.50.

India's benchmark stock indices snapped a four-week rally and recorded their worst fall in over four months on Friday, dragged by shares of Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries.

Small-cap and mid-cap indices recovered in the last part of Friday's trade but ended with a weekly loss.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 150.10 points, or 0.68%, lower at 21,996.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 453.85 points, or 0.62%, to close at 72,643.43.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday after two consecutive sessions of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 848.6 crore, while Domestic institutional investors turned sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 682.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed weaker against the dollar on Friday after U.S. inflation data dashed hopes of a rate cut in the first half of the year from the Federal Reserve.