Stocks To Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ambuja Cements, Indus Towers, Dabur, Godrej, Jindal Stainless
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
The stocks of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., and Ambuja Cements Ltd. will be in focus after it announced its quarterly earnings. In addition, Dabur India Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. will be in the spotlight after its quarterly results.
Auto stocks will also be in focus after they announced sales numbers on Wednesday.
KVS Manian, joint managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has resigned with immediate effect, according to an exchange filing from the bank on Tuesday.
The Bombay Stock Exchange has increased the transaction charges for trading for two of its options contracts in the equity derivatives segment from May 13. This comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India sought higher regulatory fee from the bourse, which stands to impact its earnings.
The US stock market got hit after the latest batch of economic data showed a plunge in consumer confidence and persistent wage pressures in the run-up to the Federal Reserve decision, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.90% and 1.17%, respectively, as on 12:52 p.m. New York time on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.07%.
Brent crude was trading 0.66% lower at $87.82 a barrel. Gold was lower by 1.69% at $2,296.13 an ounce.
India’s benchmark stock indices erased all gains and ended lower on Tuesday as heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. dragged. Decline in metal and information technology stocks also pressured the benchmarks.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 45.60 points, or 0.20%, lower at 22,597.80, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 188.50 points down, or 0.25%, at 74,482.78.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,071.9 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers as well and bought equities worth Rs 1,429.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee closed 3 paise stronger against the US dollar at Rs 83.44.
Earnings in Focus
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Dabur India, Federal Bank, Coforge, KEI Industries, KPR Mills, Ajanta Pharma, Blue Star, CIE Automotive India, Blue Dart Express, Ramkrishna Forgings, Railtel, CEAT, Voltamp Transformers, South Indian Bank, UGRO Capital, Astec Lifesciences, JBM Auto.
Earnings Post-Market Hours
Indiamart Intermesh (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.07% at Rs 315 crore vs Rs 269 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 316 crore).
Ebitda up 33.73% at Rs 88.4 crore vs Rs 66.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 83.29 crore).
Margin up 349 bps at 28.09% vs 24.59% (Bloomberg estimate 26.3%).
Net profit up 78.49% at Rs 100 crore vs Rs 56 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 80.8 crore).
Board recommends final dividend of Rs 20 per share.
Havells India (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12% to Rs 5,442 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,495 crore).
Ebitda rose 20.4% to Rs 635 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 570 crore).
Ebitda margin expands 81 basis points to 11.66% (Bloomberg estimate 10.4%).
Net profit up 24.8% at Rs 447 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 401 crore).
Board recommends final dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.05% at Rs 884 crore vs Rs 743 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 841 crore).
Ebitda up 23.17% at Rs 248 crore vs Rs 201 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 240 crore).
Margin up 93 bps at 28.05% vs 27.11% (Bloomberg estimate 28.5%).
Net profit up 23.62% at Rs 148 crore vs Rs 120 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 138 crore).
Board recommends final dividend of Rs 1.53 per share.
Castrol India (Q1) (YoY)
Revenue up 2.42% at Rs 1,325 crore vs Rs 1294 crore.
Ebitda up 1.1% at 294 crore vs Rs 291 crore.
Margin down 28 bps at 22.16% vs 22.45%.
Net profit up 6.78% at Rs 216 crore vs Rs 202 crore.
Gravita India (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.28% at Rs 863 crore vs Rs 749 crore.
Ebitda up 13.78% at Rs 72.15 crore vs Rs 63.41 crore.
Margin down 11 bps at 8.35% vs 8.46%.
Net profit up 8.48% at Rs 69.42 crore vs Rs 63.99 crore.
Board approves interim dividend of Rs 5.2 per share.
Vedant Fashions (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.3% at Rs 363 crore vs Rs 342 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 369 crore).
Ebitda up 4.28% at Rs 175.06 crore vs Rs 168 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 176 crore).
Margin down 93 bps at 48.2% vs 49.13%, (Bloomberg estimate 47.8%).
Net profit up 6.36% at Rs 116 crore vs Rs 109 crore, (Bloomberg estimate 108 crore).
Board recommends dividend of Rs 8.5 per share.
Adani Total Gas (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.09% at Rs 1,167 crore vs Rs 1,115 crore.
Ebitda up 47.57% at Rs 288.02 crore vs Rs 195.17 crore.
Margin up 717 bps at 24.68% vs 17.5%.
Net profit up 71.54% at Rs 168 crore vs Rs 97.91 crore.
Board recommends dividend of Rs 0.25 per share.
Indus Towers (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.52% at Rs 7193 crore vs Rs 6753 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7,311 crore).
Ebitda up 19.03% at Rs 4,103 crore vs Rs 3,447 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,667 crore).
Margin up 599 bps at 57.03% vs 51.03%, (Bloomberg estimate 50.2%).
Net profit up 32.44% at Rs 1,853.1 crore vs Rs 1,399 crore (Bloomberg estimate 1,460 crore).
Adani Energy Solutions (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit up 9.48% at Rs 381.29 crore vs Rs 348.25 crore.
Revenue up 3.15% at Rs 4,706.85 crore vs Rs 4,562.73 crore.
Ebitda up 2.49% at Rs 1,565.52 crore vs Rs 1,527.35 crore.
Ebitda margin down 21 bps at 33.26% vs 33.47%.
Neogen Chemicals (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 199.65 crore vs Rs 203.92 crore down 2.1%.
EBITDA at Rs 35.79 crore vs Rs 32.59 crore up 9.81%.
Margin at 17.92% vs 15.98% up 194 bps.
Net profit at Rs 16.93 crore vs Rs 14.31 crore up 18.3%.
Ambuja Cements (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 4780.32 crore vs Rs 4256.31 crore, up 12.31%.
EBITDA at Rs 797.79 crore vs Rs 788.26 crore, up 1.2%.
Margin at 16.68% vs 18.51% down 183 bps.
Net profit at Rs 532.29 crore vs Rs 502.4 crore up 5.94%.
Board recommends final dividend of 2/share.
Orient Cement (YoY)
Revenue at Rs 888.02 crore vs Rs 876.03 crore up 1.36%.
EBITDA at Rs 148.09 crore vs Rs 139.45 crore, up 6.19%.
Margin at 16.67% vs 15.91% up 75 bps.
Net profit at Rs 68.19 crore vs Rs 67.37 crore, up 1.21%.
Board recommends final dividend of 1.5/share.
Adani Wilmar (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 13238.04 crore vs Rs 13872.64 crore, down 4.58%.
EBITDA at Rs 363 crore vs Rs 178.1 crore, up 103.81%.
Margin at 2.74% vs 1.28%, up 145 bps.
Net profit at Rs 156.75 crore vs Rs 93.61 crore, up 67.45%.
Greenpanel Industries (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 396.59 crore vs Rs 441.41 crore, down 10.16%.
EBITDA at Rs 51.27 crore vs Rs 76.22 crore, down 32.73%.
Margin at 12.92% vs 17.26%, down 433 bps.
Net profit at Rs 29.8 crore vs Rs 68.92 crore, down 56.76%.
Adani Power (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 13363.69 crore vs Rs 10242.06 crore up 30.47%.
EBITDA at Rs 4849.74 crore vs Rs 1907.41 crore up 154.25%.
Margin at 36.29% vs 18.62% up 1766 bps.
Net profit at Rs 2737.24 crore vs Rs 5242.48 crore down 47.78%.
Stocks To Watch
Godrej Group: The Godrej family are set to split the 127-year-old conglomerate into two branches. Adi and Nadir Godrej will keep Godrej Industries with its five listed companies, while cousins Jamshyd Godrej and Smita Crishna will receive unlisted Godrej & Boyce.
Jindal Stainless: The company announced plans to invest Rs 5,400 crore across three major organic and inorganic capacity expansion decisions.
BSE: The company has revised equity derivatives transaction charges from May 13.
Wipro: The company received a multi-million-dollar deal with Nokia to overhaul the employee service desk.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a construction project worth Rs 391 crore.
Mold-Tek Technologies: The company appointed Donti Reddy Sarveswar Reddy as Chief Financial Officer.
Paradeep Phosphates: The Central Pollution Control Board has conditionally revoked the closure of the Odisha plant for 90 days from April 29. Accordingly, the plant will resume its operation shortly.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The company received an order worth Rs 139 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: KVS Manian, joint managing director of the company has resigned with immediate effect.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial: The company has appointed whole-time Director Raul Rebello as Executive Director and MD & CEO effective from May 1.
Block Deal
Nirlon: Albula Investment Fund sold 30 lakh shares (3.32%), while Lotus Global Investments bought 3.78 lakh shares (0.42%) ICICI Prudential Fund bought ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 33.78 lakh shares (3.74%) at Rs 430 apiece.
Bulk Deals
CarTrade Tech: CMDB II sold 3.75 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 700.15 apiece.
SBFC Finance: Arpwood Capital sold 1.1 crore shares (1.03%) at Rs 88.03 apiece, Arpwood Partners Investment Advisors LLP sold 4.51 crore shares (4.23%) at Rs 88 apiece while Custody Bank of Japan Re Rb Amundi India Small Cap Equity Mother Fund bought 1.13 crore shares (1.06%) at Rs 88 apiece, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 68.74 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 88 apiece, SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.93 crore shares (1.81%) at Rs 88 apiece.
Insider Details
Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments India sold 5 lakh shares On April 30.
Pledge Details
Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam created a pledge 36 lakh shares on April 29.
Veranda Learning Solutions: Promoter Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, Kalpathi S Suresh each created a pledge of 1.72 lakh shares between April 26 to 29.
Trading Tweaks
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Exicom Tele-Systems, Sun Pharma Advanced Research.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Dhani Services, Likhitha Infrastructure, Solara Active Pharma Sciences.
Price Band change from 20% to 10%: GPT Infraprojects.
Ex/record dividend: 360 ONE WAM.
F&O Cues
Nifty May futures down by 0.19% to 22,718.3 at a premium of 113.45 points.
Nifty May futures open interest up by 0.37%.
Nifty Bank May futures down by 0.32% to 49,450.55 at a premium of 53.8 points.
Nifty Bank May futures open interest up by 4.66%.
Nifty Options May 2 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.
Bank Nifty Options May 8 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,500 and Maximum Put open interest at49,000.
Securities in ban period: Biocon, Idea.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.