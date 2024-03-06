Stocks To Watch: JM Financial, JSW Energy, Wipro, IRCTC, NHPC, ONGC

U.S. stocks came under pressure as a trio of tech heavyweights slid, with traders wading through mixed economic data in the run-up to Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.87% and 1.82%, respectively, as of 10:51 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.63%.

Brent crude was trading 0.24% lower at $82.60 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.52% at $2,125.59 an ounce.