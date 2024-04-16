Stocks To Watch: Jio Financial Services, Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Infra, Cipla

Benchmarks across Asia-Pacific region were trading lower for second session in a row Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. Traders are awaiting a slew of economic data from China, including GDP, retail sales.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 675.92 points or 1.72% lower at 38,556.88, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 95.80 points or 1.24% down at 7,656.70 as of 06:27 a.m.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite settled 1.20% and 1.79% lower, respectively, as of Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.65%.

U.S. Treasuries sold off on Monday as solid retail sales spurred bets the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates, with traders also getting ready for a flurry of bank debt sales, reported Bloomberg.

Brent crude was trading 0.51% higher at $90.61 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.07% at $2,385.02 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 16.5 points lower or 0.07% down at 22,233.50 as of 06:31 a.m.