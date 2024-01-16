Stocks To Watch: Jio Financial, PNC Infratech, Patanjali Foods, Bank Of Baroda, Nalco, LIC, HDFC Bank
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Jio Financial Services Ltd., PNC Infratech Ltd. and Patanjali Foods Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Tuesday.
Jio Financial Services' profit declined in the third quarter, largely due to higher other operating expenses, which rose 69.2% sequentially to Rs 22 crore.
PNC Infratech, with its arm, executed definitive agreements with Highways Infrastructure Trust. The enterprise value of the transaction is Rs 9,005.7 crore.
Patanjali Foods, in its Q3 business update, reported that food and FMCG segment accounted for 32% of total revenue and edible oils' sequential volume growth was seen in single digits.
India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record closing high for the second day in a row on Monday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.99%, or 202.90 points, higher at 22,097.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.05%, or 759.48 points, to close at 73,327.94. The Nifty hit a high of 22,110.45 and the Sensex touched 73,327.94.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after being sellers for four consecutive sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,085.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 820.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened 3 paise to close at Rs 82.89 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Jio Financial Services Q3 FY24 (Standalone, QoQ)
Total income at Rs 134.08 crore vs Rs 148.9 crore, down 10%.
Net profit at Rs 70.48 crore vs Rs 88.76 crore, down 20.6%.
Angel One Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income at Rs 1,055.6 crore vs Rs 756.3 crore, up 39.57% YoY.
Net profit at Rs 262.8 crore vs Rs 226.7 crore, up 15.92% YoY.
Choice International Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 209.78 crore vs Rs 98.43 crore, up 113% YoY.
Net profit at Rs 40.28 crore vs Rs 13.9 crore, up 190%.
Kesoram Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 960.65 crore vs Rs 986.12 crore, down 2.59%.
Net loss at Rs 48.86 crore vs loss of Rs 47.98 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 101.75 crore vs Rs 79.7 crore, up 27.66%.
Margin at 10.59% vs 8.08%.
Earnings In Focus
HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Gallant Ispat, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Himadri Specialty Chemical, ICICI Lombard GIC, ICICI Securities, Jindal Saw, L&T Technology Services, Bank of Maharashtra, CE Info Systems, National Standard (India), Network18 Media and Investments, Newgen Software Technologies, TV18 Broadcast.
Stocks To Watch
Bank of Baroda: The bank will issue long-term infrastructure bonds worth Rs 5,000 crore in the second tranche.
Nalco: India’s Khanij Bidesh India and Argentina’s Catamarca Minera Y Energetica Sociedad DEL ESTADO signed an agreement for first-ever exploration and mining of lithium. The estimated project cost is Rs 200 crore.
PNC Infratech: The company with its arm executed definitive agreements with Highways Infrastructure Trust to divest 12 of the company’s road assets and one toll concession in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. The enterprise value of the transaction is Rs 9,005.7 crore.
Patanjali Foods: The company in its Q3 business update reported that food and FMCG segment accounted for 32% of total revenues and edible oils' sequential volume growth seen in single digits and branded sales continue to contribute 75% of the total edible oil sales volume.
Life Insurance Corp: The company has temporarily closed its Mauritius branch due to ongoing Cyclone Belal in Mauritius.
Sarda Energy and Minerals: The company received order worth of Rs 150 crore from Gensol Engineering for installation of solar power plant of 50 MW DC in Chhattisgarh.
BLS International Services: The company through its arm signed definitive agreement to acquire 100% stake in iDATA, a Turkey-based Visa and Consular Services provider to expand the existing business in new geography and with new client governments.
Aster DM: Affinity Holdings and Alpha GCC aims to complete the sale of Gulf business deal soon. Dividend from the upfront payment of $903 million is seen at Rs 110 to Rs 120 per share.
Usha Martin: The company’s Thailand-based arm to acquire 50% stake in Tesac Usha wire rope company for Baht 74.45 million from Kobelco Wire Company.
HPL Electric and Power: The company bagged deals worth of Rs 240 crore from leading AMISP clients for smart meters.
Easy Trip Planners: The company embarked on a nationwide roadshow spanning multiple cities.
InterGlobe Aviation: The company’s local passenger market share stood at 61.8% vs 61.8% in November.
SpiceJet: The company’s local passenger market share stood at 5.6% vs 6.2% in November.
Cosmo First: The company announced that Cosmo Plastech manufacturing rigid sheets, Thermoforming and Injection Molding has attained Food Safety System Certification 22000 food safety certification, a mandatory requirement for the packaging material coming in direct contact with food.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11 KV Line associated works. The consideration of the order is Rs 251 crore.
Trident: The company appointed Deepak Singhal as chief executive officer for paper, energy and chemicals business.
Omaxe: The company successful closed the loan facility obtained by Omaxe Heritage from Varde Partners, much before its scheduled closure. The company has fully repaid the loan amount of Rs 440 crore, along with accrued interest on the same.
New Listings
Jyoti CNC Automation: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 331 apiece. The Rs 1,000-crore IPO was subscribed 38.53 times on its third and final day. The Bids were led by institutional investors (44.13 times), non-institutional investors (36.48 times), retail investors (26.17 times) and portions reserved for employees (12.47 times).
IPO Offerings
Medi Assist Healthcare: The public issue was subscribed 0.54 times on day 1. The bids were led by retail investors (0.89 times), non-institutional investors (0.45 times) and no bids were raised by institutional investors.
Block Deal
Bulk Deals
Hi-Tech Pipes: Ajay Kumar & Sons sold 24 lakh shares (1.83%), while Bandhan Core Equity Fund bought 14 lakh shares (1.07%) at Rs 148.5 apiece.
Motisons Jewellers: Umesh Parasmal Pagariya sold 7.78 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 235.85 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Arihant Superstructures: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 18.
Navneet Education: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 19.
Shriram Properties: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 18.
TARC: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 17.
Bondada Engineering: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 16.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Bharat Wire Ropes, Dhanlaxmi Bank.
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Munjal Auto Industries.
Price band revised from 5% to 2%: Sical Logistics.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: HPL Electric and Power, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Power.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures up by 0.88% to 22,133.30 at a premium of 35.85 points.
Nifty January futures open interest up by 3.8%.
Nifty Bank futures in January futures up by 1.11% to 48,306.25 at a premium of 147.95 points.
Nifty Bank January futures open interest up by 0.66%.
Nifty Options Jan 18 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 19,650.
Bank Nifty Options Jan 17 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at49,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.
Securities in ban period: Bandhan Bank, Bharat Heavy Electronics, Biocon, Chambal Fertilizers, Delta Corp, Escorts Kubota, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Tower, Metropolis Healthcare, Piramal Enterprise, Polycab India, PVRINOX, SAIL, Zee Entertainment.