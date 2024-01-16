Stocks To Watch: Jio Financial, PNC Infratech, Patanjali Foods, Bank Of Baroda, Nalco, LIC, HDFC Bank

Jio Financial Services Ltd., PNC Infratech Ltd. and Patanjali Foods Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Tuesday.

Jio Financial Services' profit declined in the third quarter, largely due to higher other operating expenses, which rose 69.2% sequentially to Rs 22 crore.

PNC Infratech, with its arm, executed definitive agreements with Highways Infrastructure Trust. The enterprise value of the transaction is Rs 9,005.7 crore.

Patanjali Foods, in its Q3 business update, reported that food and FMCG segment accounted for 32% of total revenue and edible oils' sequential volume growth was seen in single digits.