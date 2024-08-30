Stocks To Watch: Infosys, LIC, Sammaan Capital, NLC, NTPC, Lemon Tree Hotels, Poonawalla Fincorp
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 99.60 points, or 0.40%, higher at 25,151.95, and the BSE Sensex ended 349.05 points, or 0.43%, higher at 82,134.61.
Shares of Infosys Ltd., Sammaan Capital Ltd. and Life Insurance Corporation of India will be in focus on Friday.
Infosys will expand its collaboration with Nvidia to introduce high-performance generative AI-powered telco solutions based on Nvidia NIMs.
Sammaan Capital's board approved raising up to Rs 30,000 crore via NCDs.
LIC received GST demand and penalty order worth Rs 606 crore from Mumbai tax authority.
India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record high on Thursday, with the NSE Nifty 50 posting the best winning streak in nearly 17 years, tracking gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd.
The broader market trend remains positive, though traders are advised to be cautious of range-bound activity due to temporary overbought conditions, said the analyst.
"The Nifty moved up to achieve its highest-ever closing following a volatile session. Besides, the index has undergone a brief consolidation breakout. The RSI is in a bullish crossover, indicating strong price momentum. In the short term, the index might move towards 25,300, with support on the lower end placed at 25,000," he said.
Here Are The Top Stocks To Watch On Friday
Infosys: The company will expand its collaboration with Nvidia to introduce high-performance generative AI-powered telco solutions based on Nvidia NIMs.
Sammaan Capital: The company's board approved raising up to Rs 30,000 crore via NCDs.
Life Insurance Corporation of India: The company received a GST demand and penalty order worth Rs 606 crore from the Mumbai tax authority.
NLC India: The company will enter a JV with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for setting up a lignite-based thermal power station in Rajasthan. The JV is for developing renewable power projects of capacity up to 2,000 megawatts.
NTPC: The company’s unit commenced commercial operations for 160 megawatt capacity out of the 320 megawatt Jaisalmer solar project.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed a license agreement for a 72-room hotel in Ayodhya.
Shipping Corporation of India: The company received a GST demand and penalty order worth Rs 160 crore from Mumbai tax authority.
Great Eastern Shipping Co.: The company has contracted to sell its 2011-built Supramax dry bulk carrier, Jag Rani, to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer by the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
3M India: NCLT approved the merger of the company with 3M Electro & Communication.
Poonawalla Fincorp: The company approved the appointment of Bhaskar Pandey as chief risk officer for five years.
