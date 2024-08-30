Stocks To Watch: Infosys, LIC, Sammaan Capital, NLC, NTPC, Lemon Tree Hotels, Poonawalla Fincorp

Shares of Infosys Ltd., Sammaan Capital Ltd. and Life Insurance Corporation of India will be in focus on Friday.

Infosys will expand its collaboration with Nvidia to introduce high-performance generative AI-powered telco solutions based on Nvidia NIMs.

Sammaan Capital's board approved raising up to Rs 30,000 crore via NCDs.

LIC received GST demand and penalty order worth Rs 606 crore from Mumbai tax authority.