Stocks To Watch: IndiGo, Hindustan Zinc, HDFC Bank And More

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Ramco Systems Ltd. are among the stocks in focus as markets open on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has reduced the penalty imposed on the IndiGo parent company from Rs 1.2 crore to Rs 70 lakh.

HZL has partnered with Skipper Ltd. to develop India’s heaviest transmission steel pole structure, which weighs approximately 200 tonnes.

HDFC Bank has been issued a penalty of Rs 1 crore by the Reserve Bank of India for alleged non-compliance with its directions on 'Interest Rate on Deposits' and the engagement of 'Recovery Agents' by the bank.

Ramco Systems has announced the launch of Aviation Software 6.0, designed for smarter aircraft management. Ashoka Buildcon has entered into an agreement to transfer its 90% stake in ABL Indira Projects JV LLP to Indira Projects & Development (Tamil Nadu) Pvt. for Rs 5.44 crore.