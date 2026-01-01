Stocks To Watch In New Year's First Trading Session: Vodafone Idea, RBL Bank, NCC, Hudco And Tata Steel
Shares of auto stocks will also be in focus as they deliver their production numbers for the month of December.
Happy New Year!
Stocks of RBL Bank Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., NCC Ltd., Housing And Urban Development Corp Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday.
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Auto Stocks: Auto companies deliver their production numbers for the month of December.
RBL Bank: Government & RBI yet to clear request to cap foreign shareholding in the bank to 24%. Emirates NBD has sufficient foreign shareholding headroom to hold minimum 51% stake in RBL Bank. The bank had requested to cap foreign shareholding to 24% till deal with Emirates NBD was concluded.
Vodafone Idea: The company clarify that it has not received any communication from the government on freezing of AGR dues worth Rs 87,695 crore by Cabinet. The company also amended its 2017 implementation agreement with the Vodafone promoter group to secure recovery of contingent liabilities arising from the merger. Under the revised arrangement, the company will receive about Rs 5,836 crore, partly in cash of Rs 2,307 crore over the next 12 months and partly through earmarked Vodafone promoter shares, whose sale proceeds will accrue to Vodafone Idea. Amendment ensures the contingent liability is fully discharged.
Zaggle Prepaid: The company entered into an agreement with Visa Worldwide. Visa will Incentivise company to launched & promote co-branded domestic prepaid cards on Visa Network.
NCC: The company received four new orders aggregating Rs 1,237crore during December 2025. Orders worth Rs 704.67 crore were awarded to the buildings division and Transportation division secured orders amounting to Rs 532 crore.
Berger Paints: Promoter UK Paints buys 14.48% stake in the company; shareholding increased to 64.57%.
Navin Fluorine: The company’s commercial production at Phase 1 of cGMP-4 plant at Dewas commenced today.
Hudco: The company achieved loan sanctions worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore for nine months ended Dec 31. Q3 loans sanctioned at Rs 46,167 crore. Provisional loan disbursements at Rs 41,347 crore for nine months ended Dec. 31. Q3 loan disbursements at Rs 15,508 crore.
Tata Steel: The company completed acquisition of 43.3 lakh shares in JV Tata BlueScope Steel for Rs 1,100 crore. Co’s shareholding in Tata Bluescope steel stand at 99.99% post-acquisition.
Hyundai Motor: Unsoo Kim resigned as managing director and director of the company and receives shareholders’ nod to appoint Tarun Garg as new managing director and chief executive officer effective from Jan. 1, 2026.