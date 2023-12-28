Stocks To Watch: HUDCO, Zomato, Power Finance Corp, Azad Engineering, Tata Power, Canara Bank, Lupin

Companies such as Housing and Urban Development Corp., Zomato Ltd., Power Finance Corp. and Power Grid Corp. will be in focus on Thursday.

HUDCO executed an MoU with the Gujarat government for an investment of up to Rs 14,500 crore for financing housing and urban infrastructure projects.

Zomato received a show cause notice from GST authorities for alleged tax liability of Rs 401.7 crore for the period from Oct. 29, 2019 to March 31, 2022, related to delivery charges collected. The company said it is not liable to pay any tax since the delivery charge is collected on behalf of the delivery partners.