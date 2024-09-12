Stocks To Watch: HPCL, SBI, Tata Steel And More

Hindustan Petroleum Corp., State Bank of India, Tata Steel Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. are among the stocks in focus as markets open on Thursday.

HPCL has approved the construction of the Visakhapatnam-Raipur pipeline project, valued at Rs 2,212 crore, and revised the cost estimate for the Visakhapatnam refinery modernisation to Rs 30,609 crore.

Tata Steel Ltd. has entered into a £500 million grant funding agreement with the UK government for its £1.25 billion green steel project at Port Talbot. This will enable the installation of an electric arc furnace and help preserve 5,000 jobs.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Indian Oil has secured a production concession in Abu Dhabi covering an area of 6,162 sq km through an all-cash secondary transaction.

Wipro has developed an AI-powered data strategy for JFK International Air Terminal, while Infosys has partnered with Clearstream, a unit of Deutsche Börse, to enhance its digital issuance platform.