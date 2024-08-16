Stocks To Watch: Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, SBI, PNB, Reliance Power, SpiceJet

Vedanta Ltd. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. will be in focus as as Vedanta plans to divest a 3.31% stake in Hindustan Zinc through an offer for sale via stock exchange methods.

State Bank Of India and Punjab National Bank will also be in focus due to the Karnataka state government mandating all it's departments to close their accounts in these banks citing financial irregularities.

This decision by the Siddaramaiah-led government follows allegations of financial irregularities and unauthorised transactions involving state funds.

The markets are expected to react to the financial results of Glenmark Pharma, Reliance Power, Ola Electric and SpiceJet which were announced on Wednesday after the closing bell.