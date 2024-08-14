Stocks To Watch: Hindustan Zinc, Hero MotoCorp, HAL, IRCTC, Nykaa, Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. will be in focus as the board approves the sale of a 2.6% stake in HZL through an offer for sale. Glenmark Pharma Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings.

The markets are expected to react to the financial results of Hero MotoCorp., Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp. and FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., which were announced Tuesday after the closing bell.

The WPI and manufacturing inflation data will also be closely watched as they impact the markets.