Stocks To Watch: Hindalco Industries, Swan Energy, Union Bank, Wipro, DLF, Zee, Minda Corp, Ashok Leyland

Hindalco Industries Ltd., Swan Energy Ltd. and Union Bank of India will be among the major stocks to watch on Wednesday.

Hindalco Industries' wholly owned American subsidiary Novelis Inc. has filed confidentially for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, while Swan Energy's Rs 4,000 crore-QIP opened on Tuesday at a floor price of Rs 703.29 per share.

Union Bank approved raising of funds up to Rs 3,000 crore via QIP at a floor price of Rs 142.78 per share.