Stocks To Watch: Hero MotoCorp, IRCTC, Zen Tech And More
Bata India, Hatsun Agro and Exide are the firms that will also release their financial results.
Look out for Hero MotoCorp Ltd., KEC International Ltd. , IRCTC Ltd. and Zen Technologies Ltd. in trade on Monday as the company's reported some developments over the weekend.
Hero MotoCorp reported its sales numbers for October while IRCTC and KEC will announce their September quarter financials. Zen Technologies reported its earnings on Satuday.
Bata India Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. and Raymond Ltd. are some other companies that are announcing their results on Monday and might move in trade.
Hero MotoCorp: Reported an 18% Year-on-Year increase in total October sales at 6.79 lakh units, while scooter sales declined 5% to 43,304 units.
Zomato: Investee Adonmo completed a fundraise on Sept. 25, reducing Zomato’s shareholding in Adonmo to 17% from approximately 19%.
SML Isuzu: October total sales fell 8.2% YoY to 801 units, with passenger vehicle sales down 11.9% YoY to 407 units and cargo vehicle sales down 4.1% YoY to 394 units.
Premier Energies: Subsidiaries secured orders totalling Rs 560 crore from two major independent power producers.
NALCO: Sanjay Lohiya assumed the role of chairman and managing director, effective today.
Sun Pharma: The US District Court of New Jersey issued a preliminary injunction, halting the launch of the Leqselvi drug until a favourable court decision or the expiry of the patent in question.
Zen Technologies: Reported Q2 net profit of Rs 63.4 crore, up from Rs 13.6 crore YoY. Revenue rose to Rs 242 crore from Rs 66.5 crore YoY. Ebitda increased to Rs 80 crore from Rs 18.9 crore YoY, with margins expanding to 33.1% from 28.5%.
Earnings Today
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd., Bata India Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., KEC International Ltd. and Raymond Ltd. are some of the companies that are announcing their results on Monday
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rebounded from two–day decline in an annual special trading session for the occasion of Samvat 2081. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Oil Natural Gas Corp Ltd. shares contributed to the Nifty 50 index.
The Nifty 50 ended 0.39% or 94.20 points higher at 24,299.55, and the Sensex ended 0.42% or 335.06 points higher at 79,724.12.
During the session, the Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.67% to 24,368.25, and the Sensex jumped 0.80% to 80,023.75.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects this range-bound move to continue with an increase in volatility as we enter an eventful week. Investor’s focus would remain on the ongoing result season as several index heavy-weights are set to announce their quarterly results next week, said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, wealth management.