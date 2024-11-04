Stocks To Watch: Hero MotoCorp, IRCTC, Zen Tech And More

Look out for Hero MotoCorp Ltd., KEC International Ltd. , IRCTC Ltd. and Zen Technologies Ltd. in trade on Monday as the company's reported some developments over the weekend.

Hero MotoCorp reported its sales numbers for October while IRCTC and KEC will announce their September quarter financials. Zen Technologies reported its earnings on Satuday.

Bata India Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. and Raymond Ltd. are some other companies that are announcing their results on Monday and might move in trade.