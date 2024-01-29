Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Adani Green, Tata Tech, Adani Power, Vedanta, DLF, Laurus Labs, Coal India

HDFC Bank Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., and Adani Power Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Monday.

Life Insurance Corp. has received the Reserve Bank of India's nod for acquiring up to 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank Ltd. Adani Green Energy has raised Rs 2,337.5 crore via issuance of warrants.

Tata Technologies Ltd. and Vedanta Ltd. will also be in focus as they reported their quarterly earnings on Thursday.

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower in a truncated week on Thursday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.

On a weekly basis, the indices closed lower for the second week, with the Nifty and the Sensex falling 1% this week. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 101.35 points, or 0.47%, lower at 21,352.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 359.64 points, or 0.51%, to end at 70,700.67.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,144.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 3,474.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency strengthened by two paise to close at Rs 83.11 against the U.S dollar.