Stocks To Watch: HCLTech, City Union Bank, Coforge, Indus Towers, Paytm, Zomato
Epack Durable, Shriram Finance, Nelco, Lemon Tree Hotels and Hyundai Motor India are some other stocks to watch before going into trade on Tuesday.
HCL Technologies Ltd., City Union Bank, Coforge Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd. and Zomato Ltd. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Tuesday.
Markets are set to react to the financial results of Citi Union Bank for the quarter ended September.
Aditya Birla Real Estate, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Finance, Coforge, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IIFL Securities, Indus Towers, ICICI Securities, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Olectra Greentech, One 97 Communications and Zomato will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.
Epack Durable: The company entered into an agreement with Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, to manufacture air conditioners and home appliances in India for the world.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The company inaugurated a new plant in Haryana for their driveline business.
Shriram Finance: The company received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to sell Shriram Housing stake to Warburg Pincus affiliate Mango Crest.
Nelco: A power outage experienced by Intelsat’s IS33E satellite on Oct. 19 disrupted customer traffic. The satellite operator confirmed on Oct. 20 that Intelsat’s IS33E satellite will not be recovered.
Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield begins operations in Bangladesh, inaugurating a flagship showroom in Dhaka. The firm launched the Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Classic 350 and Bullet 350 in Bangladesh.
Arkade Developers: The firm launched a residential and commercial project in Bhandup, Mumbai, with an estimated sales value of Rs 760 crore.
Lemon Tree: The company signed a license agreement for a 72-Room hotel in Karnataka.
Sterling and Wilson: Bahadur Dastoor resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer.
Ola Electric: The firm gave clarifications in response to show cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority. The company said that 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received from CCPA were resolved.
Hyundai Motor India: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday. The Rs 27,870-crore initial public offering has been subscribed times on the 2.37 final day. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (6.97 times), non-institutional investors (0.6 times) and retail investors (0.5 times), reserved for employees (1.74 times).
Earning Post Market Hours
City Union Bank Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Net profit up 1.42% at Rs 285 crore versus profit of Rs 281 crore
(YoY)(Bloomberg estimate: Rs 272 crore)
NII up 8% at Rs 582 crore versus Rs 538 crore (YoY)
Gross NPA at 3.54% versus 3.88% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 1.62% versus 1.87% (QoQ)
Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 FY25 (YoY)
NII up 12.99% to Rs 713 crore versus Rs 631 crore
Revenue from operations up 26% at Rs 2,410 crore vs Rs 1,911 crore
Net profit up 21% at Rs 546 crore vs Rs 451 crore
Mahindra Logistics – (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.42% to Rs 1521 crore versus Rs 1365 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,517 crore)
Ebitda up 22.22% to Rs 66 crore versus Rs 54 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 77 crore)
Ebitda margin up 38 bps to 4.33% versus 3.95% (Bloomberg estimate 5%)
Net loss to Rs 11 crore versus loss of Rs 16 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7.7 crore)
Supreme Petrochem Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.76% to Rs 1505 crore versus Rs 1278 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1392 crore)
Ebitda up 16.82% to Rs 125 crore versus Rs 107 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 124 crore)
Ebitda margin down 6 bps at 8.3% versus 8.37% (Bloomberg estimate 8.9%)
Net profit up 15.38% to Rs 90 crore versus Rs 78 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 90.4 crore)
Balu Forge Industries – (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 60.43% at Rs 223 crore versus Rs 139 crore
Ebitda up 116.44% at Rs 65.8 crore versus Rs 30.4 crore
Ebitda margin up 763 bps at 29.5% versus 21.87%
Net profit up 108.69% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 23 crore
360 ONE WAM Q2 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total Income up 43% at Rs 890 crore versus Rs 623 crore
Net profit up 32% at Rs 245 crore versus Rs 186 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 250 crore)
Union Bank Q2 Standalone YoY
NII down 0.9% at Rs 9,047 crore versus Rs 9,126 crore
Net profit up 34% at Rs 4,720 crore versus Rs 3,511 crore
Gross NPA at 4.36% versus 4.54% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.98% versus 0.90% (QoQ)
Rajratan Global Wire Q2 FY25 - (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.48% to Rs 245 crore versus Rs 214 crore
Ebitda up 12.99% to Rs 37.4 crore versus Rs 33.1 crore
Ebitda margin down 20 bps at 15.26% versus 15.46%
Net profit down 2.2% to Rs 19.05 crore versus Rs 19.48 crore
Cyient DLM Q2 FY25 - (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 33.4% to Rs 389.45 crore versus Rs 291.84 crore.
Ebitda up 34% to Rs 31.63 crore versus Rs 23.54 crore.
Margin at 8.1% versus 8.1%.
Net Profit up 5% to Rs 15.45 crore versus Rs 14.65 crore.
HFCL Q2 FY25 - (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down1.62% to Rs 1094 crore versus Rs 1112 crore
Ebitda up 19.54% to Rs 159 crore versus Rs 133 crore
Ebitda margin up 257 bps to 14.53% versus 11.96%
Net profit up 4.28% to Rs 73 crore versus Rs 70 crore
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.87% at Rs 367 crore versus Rs 314 crore
Ebitda down 7.14% at Rs 53.4 crore versus Rs 57.51 crore
Ebitda margin down 376 bps at 14.55% versus 18.31%
Net profit down 3.92% at Rs 46.32 crore versus Rs 48.21 crore
Earnings In Focus On Tuesday
Aditya Birla Real Estate, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Finance, Coforge, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IIFL Securities, Indus Towers, ICICI Securities, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Olectra Greentech, One 97 Communications and Zomato will announce their results on Tuesday for the second quarter of the current financial year.
Benchmark equity indices started the week on a negative note as investors assessed more quarterly results. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys weighed on the key indices but gains in heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance minimised the fall.
The Nifty ended 0.29% or 72.95 points, down at 24,781.10 and Sensex lost 0.09% or 73.48 points to close at 81,151.27. Intraday, the Nifty rose as much as 0.50% and Sensex gained as much as 0.7%.
Stocks Going Ex-Trade
HCLTechnologies: Stock to trade ex-dividend on Tuesday for its Rs 12 interim dividend that the company announced earlier this month.
