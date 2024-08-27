Stocks To Watch: HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Mazagon Dock, Piramal And More

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., PI Industries Ltd., and Piramal Enterprises Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday.

HCL Tech has renewed its partnership with Xerox, focusing on AI-driven innovation and digital engineering solutions.

UltraTech Cement secured $500 million through a sustainability-linked loan with participation from six banks. This is the second sustainability-linked financing raised by the cement maker, subsequent to its inaugural sustainability-linked bond issuance in 2021.

Zydus Life clarified that today’s stock movement is unrelated to its acquisition of a 50% stake in Sterling Biotech, and noted that another company has received U.S. FDA approval for a generic drug that could impact sales. Shares of the company opened 6% lower and fell to a nearly two-month low on Monday.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders extended Sanjeev Singhal’s term as Chairman and Managing Director for five more months, effective Aug. 1. PI Industries appointed Sanjay Agarwal as Group CFO, effective Aug. 26, following the superannuation of Manikantan Viswanathan.

Meanwhile, Piramal Enterprises’ unit, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, was held liable for a Rs 466 crore penalty after voluntarily withdrawing a Rs 3,698 crore claim from the Dewan Housing Finance merger. PCHFL argued that the penalty is not justified, according to its statement to the exchanges.