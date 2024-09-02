Stocks To Watch: Gujarat Gas, NHPC, SJVN, Fortis, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Energy, Canara Bank

Shares of Gujarat Gas Ltd., NHPC Ltd., SJVN Ltd. and Fortis Healthcare Ltd. will be in focus on Monday.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. has announced a restructuring plan to streamline its corporate structure. After the restructuring, the company will function through two primary entities: Gujarat Gas Ltd. and GSPL Transmission Ltd.

Solar Energy Corp., RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., NHPC Ltd., and SJVN Ltd. have been given Navratna status by the Government of India.

Fortis Healthcare is set to acquire the entire 31.52% stake held by private equity investors in Agilus Diagnostics.