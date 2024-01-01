Stocks To Watch: Grasim, Dr Reddy’s, ACC, Torrent Power, SKF India, Nazara Tech, Hikal, Aditya Birla Capital

Grasim Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and ACC Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on the first day of the trading session in 2024.

Grasim Industries commissioned an additional 1.23 lakh tonne of annual advanced materials capacity at the Bharuch plant in Gujarat, while Dr. Reddy’s global arm acquired 6.46% stake in Israel-based biotechnology company Edity Therapeutics for $1.97 per share to further develop its technology platform.

ACC said that it commissioned a cement manufacturing unit with a capacity of 1.0 MTPA at Ametha, Madhya Pradesh.